|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.55
53.42
95.17
52.66
yoy growth (%)
-85.86
-43.87
80.73
-24.48
Raw materials
-7.65
-50.45
-79.84
-30.84
As % of sales
101.34
94.45
83.88
58.57
Employee costs
-0.6
-1.47
-2.78
-2.62
As % of sales
8.06
2.75
2.92
4.99
Other costs
-1.57
-7.56
-8.79
-6.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.84
14.16
9.23
13.16
Operating profit
-2.28
-6.07
3.75
12.25
OPM
-30.25
-11.37
3.95
23.26
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.37
-0.32
-0.32
Interest expense
-1.59
-2.24
-4.6
-0.57
Other income
2.71
1.07
2.98
1.22
Profit before tax
-1.46
-7.62
1.81
12.57
Taxes
-0.02
0.02
-1.13
-2.82
Tax rate
1.57
-0.36
-62.64
-22.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.48
-7.59
0.67
9.75
Exceptional items
0
0
-11.15
0
Net profit
-1.48
-7.59
-10.47
9.75
yoy growth (%)
-80.47
-27.5
-207.44
-32.94
NPM
-19.63
-14.21
-11
18.51
