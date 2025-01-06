iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Urban Development India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Urban Development India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.55

53.42

95.17

52.66

yoy growth (%)

-85.86

-43.87

80.73

-24.48

Raw materials

-7.65

-50.45

-79.84

-30.84

As % of sales

101.34

94.45

83.88

58.57

Employee costs

-0.6

-1.47

-2.78

-2.62

As % of sales

8.06

2.75

2.92

4.99

Other costs

-1.57

-7.56

-8.79

-6.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.84

14.16

9.23

13.16

Operating profit

-2.28

-6.07

3.75

12.25

OPM

-30.25

-11.37

3.95

23.26

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.37

-0.32

-0.32

Interest expense

-1.59

-2.24

-4.6

-0.57

Other income

2.71

1.07

2.98

1.22

Profit before tax

-1.46

-7.62

1.81

12.57

Taxes

-0.02

0.02

-1.13

-2.82

Tax rate

1.57

-0.36

-62.64

-22.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.48

-7.59

0.67

9.75

Exceptional items

0

0

-11.15

0

Net profit

-1.48

-7.59

-10.47

9.75

yoy growth (%)

-80.47

-27.5

-207.44

-32.94

NPM

-19.63

-14.21

-11

18.51

Prime Urban : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.