Prime Urban Development India Ltd Quarterly Results

12.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0.14

1.41

5.41

1.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.14

1.41

5.41

1.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.1

0.1

0.11

0.1

Total Income

0.12

0.24

1.51

5.52

2.01

Total Expenditure

0.33

0.45

1.76

5.85

2.12

PBIDT

-0.22

-0.21

-0.24

-0.32

-0.11

Interest

0.2

0.19

0.17

0.19

0.23

PBDT

-0.42

-0.4

-0.41

-0.51

-0.34

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.08

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.47

-0.45

-0.49

-0.57

-0.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.47

-0.45

-0.49

-0.57

-0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.47

-0.45

-0.49

-0.57

-0.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.18

-0.17

-0.19

-0.21

-0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-150

-17.02

-5.91

-5.75

PBDTM(%)

0

-285.71

-29.07

-9.42

-17.8

PATM(%)

0

-321.42

-34.75

-10.53

-20.41

