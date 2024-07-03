Prime Urban Development India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0.14
1.41
5.41
1.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.14
1.41
5.41
1.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.1
0.1
0.11
0.1
Total Income
0.12
0.24
1.51
5.52
2.01
Total Expenditure
0.33
0.45
1.76
5.85
2.12
PBIDT
-0.22
-0.21
-0.24
-0.32
-0.11
Interest
0.2
0.19
0.17
0.19
0.23
PBDT
-0.42
-0.4
-0.41
-0.51
-0.34
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.08
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.47
-0.45
-0.49
-0.57
-0.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.47
-0.45
-0.49
-0.57
-0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.47
-0.45
-0.49
-0.57
-0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.18
-0.17
-0.19
-0.21
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-150
-17.02
-5.91
-5.75
PBDTM(%)
0
-285.71
-29.07
-9.42
-17.8
PATM(%)
0
-321.42
-34.75
-10.53
-20.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.