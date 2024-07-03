iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Urban Development India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.22

10.47

9.97

5.23

51.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.22

10.47

9.97

5.23

51.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.43

0.29

2.31

0.92

Total Income

9.54

10.9

10.27

7.54

52.16

Total Expenditure

10.29

10.55

11.05

5.58

54.35

PBIDT

-0.75

0.35

-0.78

1.96

-2.19

Interest

0.64

0.76

0.83

1.55

2.54

PBDT

-1.39

-0.41

-1.61

0.41

-4.72

Depreciation

0.16

0.16

0.21

0.27

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.59

0

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.55

0.02

-1.82

0.11

-4.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.55

0.02

-1.82

0.11

-4.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.55

0.02

-1.82

0.11

-4.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.58

0.01

-0.68

0.04

-1.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.13

3.34

-7.82

37.47

-4.27

PBDTM(%)

-15.07

-3.91

-16.14

7.83

-9.21

PATM(%)

-16.81

0.19

-18.25

2.1

-9.73

