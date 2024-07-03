Prime Urban Development India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.22
10.47
9.97
5.23
51.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.22
10.47
9.97
5.23
51.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.43
0.29
2.31
0.92
Total Income
9.54
10.9
10.27
7.54
52.16
Total Expenditure
10.29
10.55
11.05
5.58
54.35
PBIDT
-0.75
0.35
-0.78
1.96
-2.19
Interest
0.64
0.76
0.83
1.55
2.54
PBDT
-1.39
-0.41
-1.61
0.41
-4.72
Depreciation
0.16
0.16
0.21
0.27
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.59
0
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.55
0.02
-1.82
0.11
-4.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.55
0.02
-1.82
0.11
-4.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.55
0.02
-1.82
0.11
-4.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.58
0.01
-0.68
0.04
-1.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.13
3.34
-7.82
37.47
-4.27
PBDTM(%)
-15.07
-3.91
-16.14
7.83
-9.21
PATM(%)
-16.81
0.19
-18.25
2.1
-9.73
No Record Found
