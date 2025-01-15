iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prime Urban Development India Ltd Key Ratios

12.12
(-1.06%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Urban Development India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.67

-46.41

71.8

-21.2

Op profit growth

-40.94

-147.38

-34.97

-49.13

EBIT growth

-101.95

-129.28

-18.85

-47

Net profit growth

-73.54

-57.68

-257.97

-33.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-11.32

-7.53

8.52

22.52

EBIT margin

0.3

-6.22

11.39

24.12

Net profit margin

-8.32

-12.37

-15.67

17.04

RoCE

0.32

-8.23

21.24

23.41

RoNW

-19.89

-19.32

-16.78

6.04

RoA

-2.15

-4.09

-7.3

4.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.64

-2.43

0

3.64

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.4

Cash EPS

-0.76

-2.58

-5.88

3.5

Book value per share

0.47

1.14

5.15

11.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.59

-2.13

0

10.09

P/CEPS

-10.52

-2

-2.73

10.48

P/B

16.9

4.53

3.12

3.06

EV/EBIDTA

85.12

-12.52

6.96

8.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.99

Tax payout

0.68

-0.35

-293.09

-22.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

33.32

33.83

30.41

32.75

Inventory days

333.22

198.25

122.89

204.11

Creditor days

-37.65

-8.74

-11.39

-25.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.03

1

-1.03

-11.45

Net debt / equity

9.22

7.22

2.7

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

-5.02

-5.56

4.45

1.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.35

-93.35

-81.59

-62.08

Employee costs

-18.39

-4.26

-3.08

-4.8

Other costs

-7.57

-9.91

-6.8

-10.58

Prime Urban : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.