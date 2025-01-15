Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.67
-46.41
71.8
-21.2
Op profit growth
-40.94
-147.38
-34.97
-49.13
EBIT growth
-101.95
-129.28
-18.85
-47
Net profit growth
-73.54
-57.68
-257.97
-33.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-11.32
-7.53
8.52
22.52
EBIT margin
0.3
-6.22
11.39
24.12
Net profit margin
-8.32
-12.37
-15.67
17.04
RoCE
0.32
-8.23
21.24
23.41
RoNW
-19.89
-19.32
-16.78
6.04
RoA
-2.15
-4.09
-7.3
4.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.64
-2.43
0
3.64
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.4
Cash EPS
-0.76
-2.58
-5.88
3.5
Book value per share
0.47
1.14
5.15
11.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
-12.59
-2.13
0
10.09
P/CEPS
-10.52
-2
-2.73
10.48
P/B
16.9
4.53
3.12
3.06
EV/EBIDTA
85.12
-12.52
6.96
8.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
10.99
Tax payout
0.68
-0.35
-293.09
-22.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
33.32
33.83
30.41
32.75
Inventory days
333.22
198.25
122.89
204.11
Creditor days
-37.65
-8.74
-11.39
-25.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.03
1
-1.03
-11.45
Net debt / equity
9.22
7.22
2.7
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
-5.02
-5.56
4.45
1.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.35
-93.35
-81.59
-62.08
Employee costs
-18.39
-4.26
-3.08
-4.8
Other costs
-7.57
-9.91
-6.8
-10.58
