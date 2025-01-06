Prime Urban Development India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.46
-7.62
1.81
12.57
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.37
-0.32
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.02
0.02
-1.13
-2.82
Working capital
-4.33
-15.73
-24
-1.48
Other operating items
Operating
-6.1
-23.69
-23.64
7.94
Capital expenditure
-1.63
-0.16
-1.58
-22.49
Free cash flow
-7.73
-23.85
-25.22
-14.54
Equity raised
3.63
21.21
48.87
60.91
Investing
0.84
-9.67
38.71
11.94
Financing
37.6
18.66
38.42
3.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.06
Net in cash
34.33
6.34
100.78
63.06
No Record Found
