Prime Urban Development India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Prime Urban FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.46

-7.62

1.81

12.57

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.37

-0.32

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.02

0.02

-1.13

-2.82

Working capital

-4.33

-15.73

-24

-1.48

Other operating items

Operating

-6.1

-23.69

-23.64

7.94

Capital expenditure

-1.63

-0.16

-1.58

-22.49

Free cash flow

-7.73

-23.85

-25.22

-14.54

Equity raised

3.63

21.21

48.87

60.91

Investing

0.84

-9.67

38.71

11.94

Financing

37.6

18.66

38.42

3.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.06

Net in cash

34.33

6.34

100.78

63.06

