Summary

Prime Urban Development India Limited, was initially incorporated on 16 November, 1936 under the name and style of Asher Textiles Limited was changed to ATL Textiles Limited on 15 June, 1993. Again on 20 June, 2000, ATL Textiles Limited was changed to Prime Textiles Limited and subsequently, on 05 July, 2010, the name was further changed to Prime Urban Development India Limited. The Company is having business of Realty development.A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades.A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Korea, Italy, the EEC and other countries.Prime Textiles expanded the capacities of its blowroom and preparatory machines, facilitating the production of melange yarn. It modernised the facilities for cotton yarn to capitalise on the export market. It diversified into knitting by installing Mayer & Cie knitting machines, manufactured by Mayer & Cie, Rundstrickmaschinen, Germany. The above projects were part-financed by a public issue in Mar.94. The company made two rights issues to finance a 100% EOU for cotton yarn, but the project was deferred and the proceeds were used for working capital. The company installed 3.24 MW Power plant to cater to the spinning unit i

