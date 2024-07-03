iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Urban Development India Ltd Share Price

12.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.6
  • Day's High12.6
  • 52 Wk High15.25
  • Prev. Close12.64
  • Day's Low12.6
  • 52 Wk Low 7.49
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-1.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.57
  • Div. Yield0
Prime Urban Development India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

12.6

Prev. Close

12.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.6

Day's Low

12.6

52 Week's High

15.25

52 Week's Low

7.49

Book Value

-1.02

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prime Urban Development India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Prime Urban Development India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prime Urban Development India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 27.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prime Urban Development India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.16

-5.03

-4.52

0.34

Net Worth

-1.83

0.3

0.81

5.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.55

53.42

95.17

52.66

yoy growth (%)

-85.86

-43.87

80.73

-24.48

Raw materials

-7.65

-50.45

-79.84

-30.84

As % of sales

101.34

94.45

83.88

58.57

Employee costs

-0.6

-1.47

-2.78

-2.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.46

-7.62

1.81

12.57

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.37

-0.32

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.02

0.02

-1.13

-2.82

Working capital

-4.33

-15.73

-24

-1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.86

-43.87

80.73

-24.48

Op profit growth

-62.38

-261.63

-69.31

-51.47

EBIT growth

-102.47

-183.64

-51.15

-49.31

Net profit growth

-80.47

-27.5

-207.44

-32.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10.63

12.4

11.46

20.59

52.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.63

12.4

11.46

20.59

52.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.72

0.41

2.72

1.09

Prime Urban Development India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Purushottam Patodia

Non Executive Director

Manojjkumar Patodia

Non Executive Director

Anujj K Patodia

Independent Director

N K Bafna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darshi Shah

Independent Director

Shailly Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prime Urban Development India Ltd

Summary

Prime Urban Development India Limited, was initially incorporated on 16 November, 1936 under the name and style of Asher Textiles Limited was changed to ATL Textiles Limited on 15 June, 1993. Again on 20 June, 2000, ATL Textiles Limited was changed to Prime Textiles Limited and subsequently, on 05 July, 2010, the name was further changed to Prime Urban Development India Limited. The Company is having business of Realty development.A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades.A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Korea, Italy, the EEC and other countries.Prime Textiles expanded the capacities of its blowroom and preparatory machines, facilitating the production of melange yarn. It modernised the facilities for cotton yarn to capitalise on the export market. It diversified into knitting by installing Mayer & Cie knitting machines, manufactured by Mayer & Cie, Rundstrickmaschinen, Germany. The above projects were part-financed by a public issue in Mar.94. The company made two rights issues to finance a 100% EOU for cotton yarn, but the project was deferred and the proceeds were used for working capital. The company installed 3.24 MW Power plant to cater to the spinning unit i
Company FAQs

What is the Prime Urban Development India Ltd share price today?

The Prime Urban Development India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is ₹33.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prime Urban Development India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is 0 and -12.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Urban Development India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is ₹7.49 and ₹15.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prime Urban Development India Ltd?

Prime Urban Development India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.54%, 3 Years at 9.72%, 1 Year at 28.72%, 6 Month at 32.91%, 3 Month at 27.68% and 1 Month at 9.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prime Urban Development India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.08 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 27.90 %

