SectorRealty
Open₹12.6
Prev. Close₹12.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.6
Day's Low₹12.6
52 Week's High₹15.25
52 Week's Low₹7.49
Book Value₹-1.02
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.16
-5.03
-4.52
0.34
Net Worth
-1.83
0.3
0.81
5.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.55
53.42
95.17
52.66
yoy growth (%)
-85.86
-43.87
80.73
-24.48
Raw materials
-7.65
-50.45
-79.84
-30.84
As % of sales
101.34
94.45
83.88
58.57
Employee costs
-0.6
-1.47
-2.78
-2.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.46
-7.62
1.81
12.57
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.37
-0.32
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.02
0.02
-1.13
-2.82
Working capital
-4.33
-15.73
-24
-1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.86
-43.87
80.73
-24.48
Op profit growth
-62.38
-261.63
-69.31
-51.47
EBIT growth
-102.47
-183.64
-51.15
-49.31
Net profit growth
-80.47
-27.5
-207.44
-32.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10.63
12.4
11.46
20.59
52.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.63
12.4
11.46
20.59
52.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.72
0.41
2.72
1.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Purushottam Patodia
Non Executive Director
Manojjkumar Patodia
Non Executive Director
Anujj K Patodia
Independent Director
N K Bafna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darshi Shah
Independent Director
Shailly Kedia
Reports by Prime Urban Development India Ltd
Summary
Prime Urban Development India Limited, was initially incorporated on 16 November, 1936 under the name and style of Asher Textiles Limited was changed to ATL Textiles Limited on 15 June, 1993. Again on 20 June, 2000, ATL Textiles Limited was changed to Prime Textiles Limited and subsequently, on 05 July, 2010, the name was further changed to Prime Urban Development India Limited. The Company is having business of Realty development.A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades.A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Korea, Italy, the EEC and other countries.Prime Textiles expanded the capacities of its blowroom and preparatory machines, facilitating the production of melange yarn. It modernised the facilities for cotton yarn to capitalise on the export market. It diversified into knitting by installing Mayer & Cie knitting machines, manufactured by Mayer & Cie, Rundstrickmaschinen, Germany. The above projects were part-financed by a public issue in Mar.94. The company made two rights issues to finance a 100% EOU for cotton yarn, but the project was deferred and the proceeds were used for working capital. The company installed 3.24 MW Power plant to cater to the spinning unit i
Read More
The Prime Urban Development India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is ₹33.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is 0 and -12.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prime Urban Development India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prime Urban Development India Ltd is ₹7.49 and ₹15.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prime Urban Development India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.54%, 3 Years at 9.72%, 1 Year at 28.72%, 6 Month at 32.91%, 3 Month at 27.68% and 1 Month at 9.53%.
