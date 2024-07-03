Prime Urban Development India Ltd Summary

Prime Urban Development India Limited, was initially incorporated on 16 November, 1936 under the name and style of Asher Textiles Limited was changed to ATL Textiles Limited on 15 June, 1993. Again on 20 June, 2000, ATL Textiles Limited was changed to Prime Textiles Limited and subsequently, on 05 July, 2010, the name was further changed to Prime Urban Development India Limited. The Company is having business of Realty development.A subsidiary of Yarn Syndicate, Prime Textiles Ltd, earlier known as ATL Textiles, is part of the Patodia YSL group, which has been in the textile business for more than five decades.A government-recognised export house, it produces cotton yarns of varied counts with high value-addition post-spinning processes to meet customer specifications. The products are well received in Japan, South Korea, Italy, the EEC and other countries.Prime Textiles expanded the capacities of its blowroom and preparatory machines, facilitating the production of melange yarn. It modernised the facilities for cotton yarn to capitalise on the export market. It diversified into knitting by installing Mayer & Cie knitting machines, manufactured by Mayer & Cie, Rundstrickmaschinen, Germany. The above projects were part-financed by a public issue in Mar.94. The company made two rights issues to finance a 100% EOU for cotton yarn, but the project was deferred and the proceeds were used for working capital. The company installed 3.24 MW Power plant to cater to the spinning unit in order to keep at check the incidence of power overhead During 2000-2001 the company has implemented on a modernization program for allowing to absorb for absorbing latest technology. The company availed Term loan for IDBI to the tune of Rs.100 million under the TUF scheme to meet the project outlay of Rs.141.50 million. The Third phase of TUFS is under implementation stage and Central Bank of India has appraised the project and a term loan of Rs.24.50 million has been sanctioned to meet the project outlay of Rs.31.57 million.The Company completed construction of the apartments in Prime Enclave Vistas residential complex in 2015.The Company had acquired a company in the United States of America in the name Prime Urban North America INC. as its wholly owned subsidiary w.e.f. July 22, 2020 with initial investment of USD 9,900 for carrying out project management and consultancy services.During 2022-23, the Company amalgamated two of its wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) viz. ATL Textile Processors Limited and New Line Buildtech Private Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation which got affected on April 01, 2022.