Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

PRIME URBAN DEVELOPMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the said results alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is attached herewith for your reference and record as Annexure A. The board meeting commenced at 10.01 am and concluded at 10.23 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors vide circular resolution passed on September 21, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. disinvestment in foreign subsidiary subject to members approval vide postal ballot 2. postal ballot notice seeking members approval for disinvestment in foreign subsidiary.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

PRIME URBAN DEVELOPMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, inter-alia, has transacted the following businesses: 1. considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the said results alongwith the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is attached herewith as Annexure A for your reference and record. 2. considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia as Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. April 1, 2025, subject to members approval at the ensuing general meeting. The details as required under Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(7) of the SEBI LODR read with SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed herewith as Annexure B. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, re-appointed Mr. Purusottamdas Patodia as Chairman and Managing Director for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. April 1, 2025 subject to members approval in the ensuing general meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

PRIME URBAN DEVELOPMENT INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting - 29.05.2024 Appointment of Additional Director (non-executive/Independent) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024