Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

0.97
(-2.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:22:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.91

43.98

28.39

28.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.72

69.94

14.95

13.87

Net Worth

98.63

113.92

43.34

42.26

Minority Interest

Debt

1.25

1.31

1.34

1.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0.26

0

Total Liabilities

99.88

115.38

44.94

43.51

Fixed Assets

4.86

0.19

0.15

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

50.42

71.86

6.96

3.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0.57

0.13

0.13

Networking Capital

30.42

27.85

20.66

37.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.13

1.29

1.23

1.33

Debtor Days

61.29

Other Current Assets

30.32

27.81

20.72

37.41

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-1.25

-1.28

-1.27

Creditor Days

58.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.09

Cash

13.84

14.92

17.04

2.07

Total Assets

99.88

115.39

44.94

43.51

Prismx Global : related Articles

No Record Found

