Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.91
43.98
28.39
28.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.72
69.94
14.95
13.87
Net Worth
98.63
113.92
43.34
42.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1.25
1.31
1.34
1.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0.26
0
Total Liabilities
99.88
115.38
44.94
43.51
Fixed Assets
4.86
0.19
0.15
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.42
71.86
6.96
3.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.57
0.13
0.13
Networking Capital
30.42
27.85
20.66
37.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.13
1.29
1.23
1.33
Debtor Days
61.29
Other Current Assets
30.32
27.81
20.72
37.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-1.25
-1.28
-1.27
Creditor Days
58.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.09
Cash
13.84
14.92
17.04
2.07
Total Assets
99.88
115.39
44.94
43.51
