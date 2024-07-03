Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
12.73
13.48
9.02
7.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.73
13.48
9.02
7.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.05
7.2
0.04
0.05
Total Income
17.78
20.68
9.07
7.97
Total Expenditure
33.52
14.7
8.45
6.48
PBIDT
-15.75
5.98
0.61
1.49
Interest
0.07
0.02
0
0
PBDT
-15.82
5.96
0.61
1.49
Depreciation
0.04
0.92
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.91
0.89
0.26
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.03
0
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.7
4.13
0.32
1.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.7
4.13
0.32
1.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.7
4.13
0.32
1.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.38
0.09
0.01
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.91
43.98
28.39
28.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-123.72
44.36
6.76
18.81
PBDTM(%)
-124.27
44.21
6.76
18.81
PATM(%)
-131.18
30.63
3.54
16.91
