Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Annually Results

1.01
(-0.98%)
Jan 9, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

12.73

13.48

9.02

7.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.73

13.48

9.02

7.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.05

7.2

0.04

0.05

Total Income

17.78

20.68

9.07

7.97

Total Expenditure

33.52

14.7

8.45

6.48

PBIDT

-15.75

5.98

0.61

1.49

Interest

0.07

0.02

0

0

PBDT

-15.82

5.96

0.61

1.49

Depreciation

0.04

0.92

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.91

0.89

0.26

0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.03

0

0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.7

4.13

0.32

1.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.7

4.13

0.32

1.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.7

4.13

0.32

1.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.38

0.09

0.01

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.91

43.98

28.39

28.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-123.72

44.36

6.76

18.81

PBDTM(%)

-124.27

44.21

6.76

18.81

PATM(%)

-131.18

30.63

3.54

16.91

