Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.05
(-0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.92

22.31

27.69

19.64

yoy growth (%)

-64.5

-19.44

41

81.11

Raw materials

-5.73

-19.03

-25.63

-19.29

As % of sales

72.4

85.3

92.54

98.23

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.14

-0.08

-0.13

As % of sales

0.84

0.64

0.3

0.71

Other costs

-0.67

-1.86

-1.73

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.56

8.37

6.26

0.9

Operating profit

1.43

1.26

0.24

0.02

OPM

18.17

5.67

0.87

0.14

Depreciation

0

-9.39

0

0

Interest expense

0

-0.13

-0.1

-0.01

Other income

0.04

0.01

0

0.01

Profit before tax

1.48

1.15

0.13

0.02

Taxes

-0.15

-0.17

-0.03

0

Tax rate

-10.17

-15.61

-24.14

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.33

0.97

0.1

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.33

0.97

0.1

0.01

yoy growth (%)

37.52

834.12

461.8

-101.2

NPM

16.88

4.35

0.37

0.09

