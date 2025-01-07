Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.92
22.31
27.69
19.64
yoy growth (%)
-64.5
-19.44
41
81.11
Raw materials
-5.73
-19.03
-25.63
-19.29
As % of sales
72.4
85.3
92.54
98.23
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.14
-0.08
-0.13
As % of sales
0.84
0.64
0.3
0.71
Other costs
-0.67
-1.86
-1.73
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.56
8.37
6.26
0.9
Operating profit
1.43
1.26
0.24
0.02
OPM
18.17
5.67
0.87
0.14
Depreciation
0
-9.39
0
0
Interest expense
0
-0.13
-0.1
-0.01
Other income
0.04
0.01
0
0.01
Profit before tax
1.48
1.15
0.13
0.02
Taxes
-0.15
-0.17
-0.03
0
Tax rate
-10.17
-15.61
-24.14
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.33
0.97
0.1
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.33
0.97
0.1
0.01
yoy growth (%)
37.52
834.12
461.8
-101.2
NPM
16.88
4.35
0.37
0.09
