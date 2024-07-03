iifl-logo-icon 1
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.02
(-1.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

8.2

10.89

4.45

5.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.2

10.89

4.45

5.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.09

1.53

0.03

0

Total Income

11.29

12.41

4.47

5.6

Total Expenditure

26.77

8.45

3.3

4.52

PBIDT

-15.48

3.96

1.18

1.07

Interest

0.05

0.01

0

0

PBDT

-15.54

3.96

1.18

1.07

Depreciation

0.03

0.04

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.91

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-16.48

3.92

1.18

1.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-16.48

3.92

1.18

1.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-16.48

3.92

1.18

1.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.38

0.9

0.41

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.91

43.76

28.4

28.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-188.78

36.36

26.51

19.14

PBDTM(%)

-189.51

36.36

26.51

19.14

PATM(%)

-200.97

35.99

26.51

19.14

