Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
8.2
10.89
4.45
5.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.2
10.89
4.45
5.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.09
1.53
0.03
0
Total Income
11.29
12.41
4.47
5.6
Total Expenditure
26.77
8.45
3.3
4.52
PBIDT
-15.48
3.96
1.18
1.07
Interest
0.05
0.01
0
0
PBDT
-15.54
3.96
1.18
1.07
Depreciation
0.03
0.04
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.91
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-16.48
3.92
1.18
1.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-16.48
3.92
1.18
1.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-16.48
3.92
1.18
1.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.38
0.9
0.41
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.91
43.76
28.4
28.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-188.78
36.36
26.51
19.14
PBDTM(%)
-189.51
36.36
26.51
19.14
PATM(%)
-200.97
35.99
26.51
19.14
