iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.07
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prismx Global Ventures Ltd

Prismx Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.48

1.15

0.13

0.02

Depreciation

0

-9.39

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.17

-0.03

0

Working capital

1.32

-7.58

5.5

0.99

Other operating items

Operating

2.65

-6.6

5.6

1

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

2.65

-6.6

5.6

1

Equity raised

25.08

22.77

22.19

22.21

Investing

-0.11

3.94

0

0.01

Financing

2.51

7.67

7.42

1.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

30.14

27.77

35.21

24.23

Prismx Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prismx Global Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.