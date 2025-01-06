Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.48
1.15
0.13
0.02
Depreciation
0
-9.39
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.17
-0.03
0
Working capital
1.32
-7.58
5.5
0.99
Other operating items
Operating
2.65
-6.6
5.6
1
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.65
-6.6
5.6
1
Equity raised
25.08
22.77
22.19
22.21
Investing
-0.11
3.94
0
0.01
Financing
2.51
7.67
7.42
1.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
30.14
27.77
35.21
24.23
