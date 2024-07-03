Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.58
4.9
4.68
2.73
4.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.58
4.9
4.68
2.73
4.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.9
1.56
1.04
1.95
Total Income
9.07
5.8
6.24
3.76
6.33
Total Expenditure
8.33
4.32
6.72
1.99
24.75
PBIDT
0.74
1.48
-0.47
1.77
-18.43
Interest
0
0.08
0.01
0
0.02
PBDT
0.74
1.4
-0.48
1.77
-18.45
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.28
0.39
0
0.3
0.26
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.07
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.45
1
-0.42
1.46
-18.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.45
1
-0.42
1.46
-18.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.45
1
-0.42
1.46
-18.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.02
-0.01
0.03
-0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.91
43.91
43.91
43.91
43.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.62
30.2
-10.04
64.83
-420.77
PBDTM(%)
8.62
28.57
-10.25
64.83
-421.23
PATM(%)
5.24
20.4
-8.97
53.47
-427.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.