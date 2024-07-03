iifl-logo-icon 1
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

1.05
(-0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.58

4.9

4.68

2.73

4.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.58

4.9

4.68

2.73

4.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.9

1.56

1.04

1.95

Total Income

9.07

5.8

6.24

3.76

6.33

Total Expenditure

8.33

4.32

6.72

1.99

24.75

PBIDT

0.74

1.48

-0.47

1.77

-18.43

Interest

0

0.08

0.01

0

0.02

PBDT

0.74

1.4

-0.48

1.77

-18.45

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.28

0.39

0

0.3

0.26

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.07

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.45

1

-0.42

1.46

-18.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.45

1

-0.42

1.46

-18.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.45

1

-0.42

1.46

-18.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.02

-0.01

0.03

-0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.91

43.91

43.91

43.91

43.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.62

30.2

-10.04

64.83

-420.77

PBDTM(%)

8.62

28.57

-10.25

64.83

-421.23

PATM(%)

5.24

20.4

-8.97

53.47

-427.39

