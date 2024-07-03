iifl-logo-icon 1
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Share Price

1.07
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.12
  • Day's High1.12
  • 52 Wk High1.75
  • Prev. Close1.11
  • Day's Low1.06
  • 52 Wk Low 0.88
  • Turnover (lac)4.55
  • P/E18.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.28
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.98
  • Div. Yield0
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.12

Prev. Close

1.11

Turnover(Lac.)

4.55

Day's High

1.12

Day's Low

1.06

52 Week's High

1.75

52 Week's Low

0.88

Book Value

2.28

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.98

P/E

18.5

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.29%

Non-Promoter- 98.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.91

43.98

28.39

28.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.72

69.94

14.95

13.87

Net Worth

98.63

113.92

43.34

42.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.92

22.31

27.69

19.64

yoy growth (%)

-64.5

-19.44

41

81.11

Raw materials

-5.73

-19.03

-25.63

-19.29

As % of sales

72.4

85.3

92.54

98.23

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.14

-0.08

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.48

1.15

0.13

0.02

Depreciation

0

-9.39

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.17

-0.03

0

Working capital

1.32

-7.58

5.5

0.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.5

-19.44

41

81.11

Op profit growth

13.66

420.41

751.76

-101.86

EBIT growth

15.75

430.21

529.96

-102.51

Net profit growth

37.52

834.12

461.8

-101.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

12.73

13.48

9.02

7.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.73

13.48

9.02

7.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.05

7.2

0.04

0.05

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prismx Global Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mehul Kadiya

Independent Director

Narmadaben Patel

Independent Director

Harishkumar Patel

Executive Director & CEO

Ravindra Bbaskar Deshmukh

Director

Bhikhubhaikishanbhai Bait

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Chaurasia

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Kumar Sahu

Non Executive Director

Ketan Vyas

Non Executive Director

Ankita Sethi

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Ramesh Shetye

Additional Director

Anuj Surana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Mashkariya

Independent Director

Alkesh Patidar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prismx Global Ventures Ltd

Summary

Summary

Prismx Global Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited on January 15, 1973. The Company changed its name from Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited to Prismx Global Ventures Limited on 16th September, 2019. The Company offers a diverse range activities in Trading in commodities, Trading in shares and Securities, Financial Investment Activities, Digital Media Services.As the members of the Company know that the Company was originally incorporate with the main object of doing business of Finance and related activities. However Company does not hold valid Certificate of Registration from RBI under Section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1949. To make good of said default Company diversified its business line from Finance to Consultancy and Trade. During the year under review manage to generate more than 50% revenue otherwise that finance business i.e. from sale of fabric and textile in 2015.In addition to the existing business activities, company enhanced its business to ensure growth momentum and overall enhancement of shareholder value by diversifying its business into commercial activities in Sports and Entertainment. Therefore required to alter the main object of the Company in 2019-20. The Company acquired 51% equity stake in Tmart Platform Private Limited, and it became the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f April, 2021.During the year 2022-23, the Company entered into the growing Digital Media Space with the launch of GudGudi the first O
Company FAQs

What is the Prismx Global Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Prismx Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is ₹46.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is 18.5 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prismx Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is ₹0.88 and ₹1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd?

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.94%, 3 Years at -47.79%, 1 Year at -26.97%, 6 Month at -19.57%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at -4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.71 %

