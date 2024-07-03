Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.12
Prev. Close₹1.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.55
Day's High₹1.12
Day's Low₹1.06
52 Week's High₹1.75
52 Week's Low₹0.88
Book Value₹2.28
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.98
P/E18.5
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.91
43.98
28.39
28.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.72
69.94
14.95
13.87
Net Worth
98.63
113.92
43.34
42.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.92
22.31
27.69
19.64
yoy growth (%)
-64.5
-19.44
41
81.11
Raw materials
-5.73
-19.03
-25.63
-19.29
As % of sales
72.4
85.3
92.54
98.23
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.14
-0.08
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.48
1.15
0.13
0.02
Depreciation
0
-9.39
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.17
-0.03
0
Working capital
1.32
-7.58
5.5
0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.5
-19.44
41
81.11
Op profit growth
13.66
420.41
751.76
-101.86
EBIT growth
15.75
430.21
529.96
-102.51
Net profit growth
37.52
834.12
461.8
-101.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
12.73
13.48
9.02
7.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.73
13.48
9.02
7.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.05
7.2
0.04
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mehul Kadiya
Independent Director
Narmadaben Patel
Independent Director
Harishkumar Patel
Executive Director & CEO
Ravindra Bbaskar Deshmukh
Director
Bhikhubhaikishanbhai Bait
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Chaurasia
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Kumar Sahu
Non Executive Director
Ketan Vyas
Non Executive Director
Ankita Sethi
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Ramesh Shetye
Additional Director
Anuj Surana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Mashkariya
Independent Director
Alkesh Patidar
Reports by Prismx Global Ventures Ltd
Summary
Prismx Global Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited on January 15, 1973. The Company changed its name from Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited to Prismx Global Ventures Limited on 16th September, 2019. The Company offers a diverse range activities in Trading in commodities, Trading in shares and Securities, Financial Investment Activities, Digital Media Services.As the members of the Company know that the Company was originally incorporate with the main object of doing business of Finance and related activities. However Company does not hold valid Certificate of Registration from RBI under Section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1949. To make good of said default Company diversified its business line from Finance to Consultancy and Trade. During the year under review manage to generate more than 50% revenue otherwise that finance business i.e. from sale of fabric and textile in 2015.In addition to the existing business activities, company enhanced its business to ensure growth momentum and overall enhancement of shareholder value by diversifying its business into commercial activities in Sports and Entertainment. Therefore required to alter the main object of the Company in 2019-20. The Company acquired 51% equity stake in Tmart Platform Private Limited, and it became the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f April, 2021.During the year 2022-23, the Company entered into the growing Digital Media Space with the launch of GudGudi the first O
The Prismx Global Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is ₹46.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is 18.5 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prismx Global Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prismx Global Ventures Ltd is ₹0.88 and ₹1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prismx Global Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.94%, 3 Years at -47.79%, 1 Year at -26.97%, 6 Month at -19.57%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at -4.31%.
