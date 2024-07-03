Summary

Prismx Global Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated as Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited on January 15, 1973. The Company changed its name from Gromo Trade & Consultancy Limited to Prismx Global Ventures Limited on 16th September, 2019. The Company offers a diverse range activities in Trading in commodities, Trading in shares and Securities, Financial Investment Activities, Digital Media Services.As the members of the Company know that the Company was originally incorporate with the main object of doing business of Finance and related activities. However Company does not hold valid Certificate of Registration from RBI under Section 45IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1949. To make good of said default Company diversified its business line from Finance to Consultancy and Trade. During the year under review manage to generate more than 50% revenue otherwise that finance business i.e. from sale of fabric and textile in 2015.In addition to the existing business activities, company enhanced its business to ensure growth momentum and overall enhancement of shareholder value by diversifying its business into commercial activities in Sports and Entertainment. Therefore required to alter the main object of the Company in 2019-20. The Company acquired 51% equity stake in Tmart Platform Private Limited, and it became the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f April, 2021.During the year 2022-23, the Company entered into the growing Digital Media Space with the launch of GudGudi the first O

