To

The Board of Directors

PRISMX GLOBAL VENTURES LIMITED.

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PRISMX GLOBAL VENTURES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company holds investments in unlisted equity shares (Other than Investment in Subsidiary) amounting to ^ 377.91 Lakh as of 31/03/2024. These investments are valued at cost in accordance with Ind AS 109: Financial Instruments, as there is no active market for these securities and their fair value cannot be reliably measured. The valuation of these unlisted equity shares at cost is significant to the financial statements due to the judgment involved in determining whether cost is an appropriate proxy for fair value and assessing any potential impairment indicators. Our audit procedures to address this key audit matter included, but were not limited to Given the inherent uncertainty in estimating the fair value of unlisted equity shares, the potential impact on the financial statements, and the judgment required in the impairment assessment, this has been identified as a key audit matter. • Obtaining an understanding of the Companys process for identifying and valuing unlisted equity investments and assessing the appropriateness of the accounting policies applied • Evaluating the rationale behind managements decision to value the unlisted equity shares at cost, including a review of any available financial information about the investee companies and their industry • Assessing the Companys impairment testing process, including reviewing the criteria used by management to identify any indicators of impairment Based on the audit procedures performed, we found managements approach to valuing unlisted equity shares at cost, to be reasonable.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter As of 31st March 2024, the Company has provided loans amounting to ^ 2737.06 Lakh to various borrowers. During the audit, we noted that the Company was unable to obtain direct balance confirmations of ^ 689.05 Lakh. Our audit procedures to address this key audit matter included : The non-availability of these confirmations presents a significant risk to the accuracy and completeness of the loan balances reported in the financial statements. • Evaluating the processes and controls in place for monitoring and managing the loans given, The lack of independent confirmation increases the risk of misstatement regarding the existence and recoverability of these loans. The assessment of the recoverability of these loans involves significant judgment by management, particularly in the absence of direct confirmation, making this a key audit matter. including follow-up procedures for obtaining confirmations • performing alternative audit procedures such as examining subsequent cash receipts from borrowers • Discussing with management the reasons for the non-availability of confirmations and the potential impact on the valuation of the loans Based on the audit procedures performed, we found that managements assessment of the recoverability of the loans were reasonable. However, the situation remains a significant area of focus for future audits.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized a significant amount of loan receivables write-offs of Rs 444.13 Lakh and trade receivables write-offs of Rs 123.26 Lakh in the profit and loss account. The decision to write off these amount was based on the managements assessment of the recoverability of the loan portfolio and trade receivables. Given the materiality of the write-offs and the significant judgment involved in determining the recoverability of the loans and trade receivables this was considered a key audit matter Our audit procedures to address this matter included, but were not limited to, the following • Evaluated the reasonableness of the managements assumptions and judgments in determining the recoverability of the loans that were written off. • Discussing with management the rationale behind the decision to write off the loan and whether the timing and amount of the write-off were appropriate. • Tested the aging analysis of receivables, evaluated the assumptions used by management in determining the provision for bad debts, and reviewed subsequent receipts from debtor. Based on the procedures performed, we have assessed the appropriateness of the loan and trade receivables write-offs in the financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial and our auditors report there on.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Orde

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith

are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g)

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements, If any.

ii. The Company has made provision as required under applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses. If any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts to the standalone financial

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, If any.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or

the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 wherein the

accounting software did not have the audit trail feature (Edit log facility) enabled throughout the year. As per information and explanation given to us, The Company is in the process of evaluating options for implementing audit trail feature in the accounting software for maintaining its books of account to comply with the prescribed requirements.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

For Bansal Gourav & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:

0155908W

SD/-

Gourav Bansal Proprietor

Membership No. 169915

PLACE : MUMBAI DATE : 28th May, 2024

UDIN : 24169915BKFMFM6136

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Prismx Global Ventures Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company does not hold property, plant and equipment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 1(i)(a)A is not applicable.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As the Company does not hold property, plant and equipment, Hence reporting under clause i(b) is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii. The Company has made investments in, Companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties as follows.

Particular Loan Aggregate amount of loans granted / provided during the year Others 2635.85 Lakh Aggregate amount of loans outstanding with respect to above loan as on 31st March 2024 1542.85 Lakh

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, In our opinion, During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, In respect of loans granted by the Company, we noted that the repayment schedules for these loans were not available in the records provided to us. Due to the absence of these repayment schedules, we are unable to comment on whether the repayments of principal and interest were regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, As no repayment schedule has been stipulated for the loan to parties, we are unable to determine whether any amount is overdue. The Company has not taken any specific steps towards recovery as there is no agreed timeline for repayment.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans on repayable on demand. Details of loans repayable on demand are as under.

Particular Amount Aggregate amount of loans outstanding without repayment schedule as on 31st March 2024 Others 2737.06 Lakh Percentage of total outstanding loans 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty or value added tax on account of any dispute:

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) During the course of our audit, we noted that the Company has been involved in activities that may require registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). However, we have refrained from forming a conclusive opinion on whether the Company meets the criteria for registration due to significant uncertainties and complexities associated with the calculations required to determine the eligibility.

The management has provided details in note 33 of financials statements which is as follows:

The financial assets of the company constitute more than 50% of the total assets of the company. The company is also engaged in trading activity and the income from which is more than 50% of the gross income of the company. Interest income earned from Fixed deposit with banks and Gsec Bonds are temporary in nature and this Income is not generated from ordinary course of business.

Therefore we have not considered Interest Income as part of Gross income during the current financial year while calculating 50-50 criteria. Therefore the company does not fulfill One of the NBFC 50-50 criteria prescribed in terms of section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934 in the current financial year and therefore NBFC provisions are not applicable in the current financial year.

The management has been advised to seek further expert consultation to clarify these calculation issues and determine whether the Company is required to register as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) under the said section

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of

financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts

up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For Bansal Gourav & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number:

0155908W

SD/-

Gourav Bansal

Proprietor

Membership No. 169915

PLACE : MUMBAI

DATE : 28th May, 2024

UDIN : 24169915BKFMFM6136

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Prismx Global Ventures Limited of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Prismx Global Ventures Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material

misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Bansal Gourav & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:

0155908W

SD/-

Gourav Bansal Proprietor

Membership No. 169915

PLACE : MUMBAI

DATE : 28th May, 2024

UDIN : 24169915BKFMFM6136