iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prismx Global Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

1.04
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Prismx Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Prismx Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Prismx Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Per Attachment Outcome of Board Meeting Information pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regu. 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Prismx Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Prismx Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Prismx Global Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Saturday 03RD February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting we are submitting herewith un- audited financial result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Prismx Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prismx Global Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.