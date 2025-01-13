Quint Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.15
55.05
29.96
29.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.77
112.38
6.16
1.12
Net Worth
187.92
167.43
36.12
31.06
Minority Interest
Debt
215.31
50.05
21.77
16.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.89
0.18
0.33
0.78
Total Liabilities
410.12
217.66
58.22
48.44
Fixed Assets
14.09
15.16
12.68
9.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
294.39
116.83
39.79
27.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.84
2.24
1.87
1.97
Networking Capital
92.92
69.37
3.62
8.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.64
12.87
7.95
11.02
Debtor Days
190.36
Other Current Assets
92.76
61.29
16.67
3.83
Sundry Creditors
-2.42
-3
-4.25
-2.73
Creditor Days
47.15
Other Current Liabilities
-4.06
-1.79
-16.75
-3.32
Cash
5.9
14.05
0.27
0.05
Total Assets
410.14
217.65
58.23
48.46
