Quint Digital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
50.73
54.85
38.27
23.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.73
54.85
38.27
23.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
111.82
3.24
2.04
1.21
Total Income
162.55
58.08
40.31
24.23
Total Expenditure
73.44
63.65
51.78
49.59
PBIDT
89.11
-5.56
-11.47
-25.36
Interest
10.85
2.39
1.2
3.67
PBDT
78.26
-7.96
-12.67
-29.03
Depreciation
12.47
8.47
6.39
5.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.2
2.3
1.44
0
Deferred Tax
1.76
-0.87
-0.24
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
56.82
-17.85
-20.26
-34.91
Minority Interest After NP
-17.31
-4.47
-2.93
-5.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
74.13
-13.39
-17.33
-29.23
Extra-ordinary Items
86.04
0
-0.36
-0.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.91
-13.39
-16.97
-28.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.11
-5.37
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.09
46.97
21.97
21.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
175.65
-10.13
-29.97
-110.21
PBDTM(%)
154.26
-14.51
-33.1
-126.16
PATM(%)
112
-32.54
-52.93
-151.71
