iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quint Digital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

83
(1.78%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

50.73

54.85

38.27

23.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.73

54.85

38.27

23.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

111.82

3.24

2.04

1.21

Total Income

162.55

58.08

40.31

24.23

Total Expenditure

73.44

63.65

51.78

49.59

PBIDT

89.11

-5.56

-11.47

-25.36

Interest

10.85

2.39

1.2

3.67

PBDT

78.26

-7.96

-12.67

-29.03

Depreciation

12.47

8.47

6.39

5.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.2

2.3

1.44

0

Deferred Tax

1.76

-0.87

-0.24

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

56.82

-17.85

-20.26

-34.91

Minority Interest After NP

-17.31

-4.47

-2.93

-5.68

Net Profit after Minority Interest

74.13

-13.39

-17.33

-29.23

Extra-ordinary Items

86.04

0

-0.36

-0.57

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.91

-13.39

-16.97

-28.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.11

-5.37

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.09

46.97

21.97

21.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

175.65

-10.13

-29.97

-110.21

PBDTM(%)

154.26

-14.51

-33.1

-126.16

PATM(%)

112

-32.54

-52.93

-151.71

Quint Digital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quint Digital Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.