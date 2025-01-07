Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.12
0
0.95
1.59
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-40.06
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.94
-1.49
As % of sales
0
0
98.59
94.17
Employee costs
-10.22
-0.26
-0.13
-0.14
As % of sales
48.38
0
14.23
9.02
Other costs
-9.47
-1.37
-0.13
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.84
0
13.62
11.64
Operating profit
1.43
-1.64
-0.25
-0.23
OPM
6.76
0
-26.44
-14.85
Depreciation
-2.55
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.9
0
0
0
Other income
0.66
1.23
0.57
0.35
Profit before tax
-1.36
-0.41
0.32
0.11
Taxes
0.07
0.1
-0.08
-0.02
Tax rate
-5.56
-26
-27.15
-22.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.28
-0.3
0.23
0.09
Exceptional items
-0.57
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.85
-0.3
0.23
0.09
yoy growth (%)
506.19
-230.35
155.69
23.31
NPM
-8.8
0
24.66
5.78
