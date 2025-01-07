iifl-logo-icon 1
Quint Digital Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.12

0

0.95

1.59

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-40.06

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.94

-1.49

As % of sales

0

0

98.59

94.17

Employee costs

-10.22

-0.26

-0.13

-0.14

As % of sales

48.38

0

14.23

9.02

Other costs

-9.47

-1.37

-0.13

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.84

0

13.62

11.64

Operating profit

1.43

-1.64

-0.25

-0.23

OPM

6.76

0

-26.44

-14.85

Depreciation

-2.55

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.9

0

0

0

Other income

0.66

1.23

0.57

0.35

Profit before tax

-1.36

-0.41

0.32

0.11

Taxes

0.07

0.1

-0.08

-0.02

Tax rate

-5.56

-26

-27.15

-22.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.28

-0.3

0.23

0.09

Exceptional items

-0.57

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.85

-0.3

0.23

0.09

yoy growth (%)

506.19

-230.35

155.69

23.31

NPM

-8.8

0

24.66

5.78

