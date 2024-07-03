Quint Digital Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
65.98
74.48
55.98
35.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.98
74.48
55.98
35.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
120.03
6.15
5.58
3.79
Total Income
186.01
80.62
61.55
39.24
Total Expenditure
87.96
91.31
74.06
88.11
PBIDT
98.04
-10.69
-12.51
-48.87
Interest
14.68
3.31
1.71
4.16
PBDT
83.36
-14
-14.22
-53.03
Depreciation
15.45
11.7
8.98
7.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.18
3.03
2
0.33
Deferred Tax
3.47
-0.56
-0.32
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
57.27
-28.18
-24.87
-60.7
Minority Interest After NP
-17.39
-5.44
-3.62
-11.86
Net Profit after Minority Interest
74.66
-22.73
-21.25
-48.85
Extra-ordinary Items
84.33
0
-0.92
-19.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.67
-22.73
-20.33
-29.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.35
-7.74
-7.32
-45.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.09
46.97
21.97
21.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
148.59
-14.35
-22.34
-137.85
PBDTM(%)
126.34
-18.79
-25.4
-149.59
PATM(%)
86.79
-37.83
-44.42
-171.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.