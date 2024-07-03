iifl-logo-icon 1
Quint Digital Ltd Annually Results

82
(-1.19%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

65.98

74.48

55.98

35.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.98

74.48

55.98

35.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

120.03

6.15

5.58

3.79

Total Income

186.01

80.62

61.55

39.24

Total Expenditure

87.96

91.31

74.06

88.11

PBIDT

98.04

-10.69

-12.51

-48.87

Interest

14.68

3.31

1.71

4.16

PBDT

83.36

-14

-14.22

-53.03

Depreciation

15.45

11.7

8.98

7.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.18

3.03

2

0.33

Deferred Tax

3.47

-0.56

-0.32

-0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

57.27

-28.18

-24.87

-60.7

Minority Interest After NP

-17.39

-5.44

-3.62

-11.86

Net Profit after Minority Interest

74.66

-22.73

-21.25

-48.85

Extra-ordinary Items

84.33

0

-0.92

-19.57

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.67

-22.73

-20.33

-29.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.35

-7.74

-7.32

-45.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.09

46.97

21.97

21.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

148.59

-14.35

-22.34

-137.85

PBDTM(%)

126.34

-18.79

-25.4

-149.59

PATM(%)

86.79

-37.83

-44.42

-171.22

