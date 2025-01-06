Quint Digital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.36
-0.41
0.32
0.11
Depreciation
-2.55
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.07
0.1
-0.08
-0.02
Working capital
-23.71
25.68
0.29
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-27.55
25.37
0.52
0.17
Capital expenditure
10.48
3.07
-0.26
-0.1
Free cash flow
-17.07
28.44
0.26
0.07
Equity raised
63.74
36.73
6.72
6.53
Investing
27.82
-0.01
-0.01
0
Financing
16.6
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
91.09
65.17
6.97
6.61
