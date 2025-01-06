iifl-logo-icon 1
Quint Digital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.05
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Quint Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.36

-0.41

0.32

0.11

Depreciation

-2.55

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.07

0.1

-0.08

-0.02

Working capital

-23.71

25.68

0.29

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-27.55

25.37

0.52

0.17

Capital expenditure

10.48

3.07

-0.26

-0.1

Free cash flow

-17.07

28.44

0.26

0.07

Equity raised

63.74

36.73

6.72

6.53

Investing

27.82

-0.01

-0.01

0

Financing

16.6

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

91.09

65.17

6.97

6.61

