SectorIT - Software
Open₹83
Prev. Close₹83.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.48
Day's High₹83
Day's Low₹81
52 Week's High₹155.9
52 Week's Low₹66.9
Book Value₹33.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)382.13
P/E71.14
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.15
55.05
29.96
29.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.77
112.38
6.16
1.12
Net Worth
187.92
167.43
36.12
31.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.12
0
0.95
1.59
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-40.06
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.94
-1.49
As % of sales
0
0
98.59
94.17
Employee costs
-10.22
-0.26
-0.13
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.36
-0.41
0.32
0.11
Depreciation
-2.55
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.07
0.1
-0.08
-0.02
Working capital
-23.71
25.68
0.29
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-40.06
0
Op profit growth
-186.9
552.1
6.71
-14.29
EBIT growth
10.4
-227.46
173.34
37.44
Net profit growth
506.19
-230.35
155.69
23.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
65.98
74.48
55.98
35.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
65.98
74.48
55.98
35.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
120.03
6.15
5.58
3.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Raghav Bahl
Managing Director & CEO
Ritu Kapur
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M L Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjeev Krishna Sharma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Parshotam Das Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
TARUN BELWAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vandana Malik
Independent Director
Abha Kapoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Quint Digital Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Gaurav Mercantiles Limited on May 31, 1985. The Company name was changed from Gaurav Mercantiles Limited to Quint Digital Media Limited effective on May 6, 2020. Historically, the Company was engaged in ship breaking, trading and investment business. At present, it is primarily engaged in the business of running websites through web, digital or mobile media and which may include various information including current affairs, lifestyle, entertainment etc.The Company altered its main objects specified under the Memorandum of Association to undertake media and entertainment business with the prior approval of shareholders on May 12, 2019. Further, the Board of Directors vide their meeting held on July 17, 2019, discussed the preliminary proposal to acquire the digital content business of Quintillion Media Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by MR. Raghav Bahl and Ms. Ritu Kapur, which is being operated under brand name of The Quint. After obtaining the prior approval of Audit Committee on May 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal of acquisition of the Digital Business in their meeting held on May 6, 2020 and entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Quintillion Media Private Limited, which runs and operates three digital platforms under digital content business i.e. www.thequint.com, www.hindi.thequint.com and www.fit.thequint.comApproval of the shareholders was also o
Read More
The Quint Digital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quint Digital Ltd is ₹382.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quint Digital Ltd is 71.14 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quint Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quint Digital Ltd is ₹66.9 and ₹155.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quint Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.97%, 3 Years at -26.34%, 1 Year at -43.52%, 6 Month at -9.68%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 12.67%.
