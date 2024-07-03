iifl-logo-icon 1
Quint Digital Ltd Share Price

81.05
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open83
  • Day's High83
  • 52 Wk High155.9
  • Prev. Close83.23
  • Day's Low81
  • 52 Wk Low 66.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.48
  • P/E71.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.02
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)382.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quint Digital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

83

Prev. Close

83.23

Turnover(Lac.)

2.48

Day's High

83

Day's Low

81

52 Week's High

155.9

52 Week's Low

66.9

Book Value

33.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

382.13

P/E

71.14

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

Quint Digital Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Quint Digital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quint Digital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 11.77%

Institutions: 11.77%

Non-Institutions: 26.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quint Digital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.15

55.05

29.96

29.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132.77

112.38

6.16

1.12

Net Worth

187.92

167.43

36.12

31.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.12

0

0.95

1.59

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-40.06

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.94

-1.49

As % of sales

0

0

98.59

94.17

Employee costs

-10.22

-0.26

-0.13

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.36

-0.41

0.32

0.11

Depreciation

-2.55

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.07

0.1

-0.08

-0.02

Working capital

-23.71

25.68

0.29

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-40.06

0

Op profit growth

-186.9

552.1

6.71

-14.29

EBIT growth

10.4

-227.46

173.34

37.44

Net profit growth

506.19

-230.35

155.69

23.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

65.98

74.48

55.98

35.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

65.98

74.48

55.98

35.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

120.03

6.15

5.58

3.79

Quint Digital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quint Digital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Raghav Bahl

Managing Director & CEO

Ritu Kapur

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M L Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjeev Krishna Sharma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Parshotam Das Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

TARUN BELWAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vandana Malik

Independent Director

Abha Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quint Digital Ltd

Summary

Quint Digital Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Gaurav Mercantiles Limited on May 31, 1985. The Company name was changed from Gaurav Mercantiles Limited to Quint Digital Media Limited effective on May 6, 2020. Historically, the Company was engaged in ship breaking, trading and investment business. At present, it is primarily engaged in the business of running websites through web, digital or mobile media and which may include various information including current affairs, lifestyle, entertainment etc.The Company altered its main objects specified under the Memorandum of Association to undertake media and entertainment business with the prior approval of shareholders on May 12, 2019. Further, the Board of Directors vide their meeting held on July 17, 2019, discussed the preliminary proposal to acquire the digital content business of Quintillion Media Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by MR. Raghav Bahl and Ms. Ritu Kapur, which is being operated under brand name of The Quint. After obtaining the prior approval of Audit Committee on May 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal of acquisition of the Digital Business in their meeting held on May 6, 2020 and entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Quintillion Media Private Limited, which runs and operates three digital platforms under digital content business i.e. www.thequint.com, www.hindi.thequint.com and www.fit.thequint.comApproval of the shareholders was also o
Company FAQs

What is the Quint Digital Ltd share price today?

The Quint Digital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹81.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quint Digital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quint Digital Ltd is ₹382.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quint Digital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quint Digital Ltd is 71.14 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quint Digital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quint Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quint Digital Ltd is ₹66.9 and ₹155.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quint Digital Ltd?

Quint Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.97%, 3 Years at -26.34%, 1 Year at -43.52%, 6 Month at -9.68%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 12.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quint Digital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quint Digital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.93 %
Institutions - 11.78 %
Public - 26.29 %

