iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quint Digital Ltd Board Meeting

83
(2.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Quint Digital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters The Board in its meeting held today considered and approved raising funds by way of Qualified Institutions Placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 250 Crore, in one or more tranches. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2. Other matters Please find attached Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the FY ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Director in their meeting held on May 30, 2024, considered and approved: 1. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditors 2. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 10:25 p.m., inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Ritu Kapur, (DIN: 00015423) and Ms. Vandana Malik (DIN: 00036382), Directors of the Company, liable to retire by rotation at the 39th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. Rashi Sehgal & Associates, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company and for providing the Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate and BDO India LLP, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Setting-up of a wholly owned subsidiary company outside India to undertake media tech operations. 5. Other matters disclosed in outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
For approval of Overseas Direct Investment, availment/ renewal of credit facilities and entering into Joint Venture Agreement Approved and entered into a Joint Venture agreement with MK Center of Enterpreneurship Foundation on March 8, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidate) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and other matters. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 6, 2024, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Quint Digital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quint Digital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.