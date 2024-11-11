Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other matters Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other matters The Board in its meeting held today considered and approved raising funds by way of Qualified Institutions Placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 250 Crore, in one or more tranches. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Quint Digital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2. Other matters Please find attached Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the FY ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Director in their meeting held on May 30, 2024, considered and approved: 1. Reappointment of Secretarial Auditors 2. Re-appointment of Internal Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024, commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 10:25 p.m., inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Ritu Kapur, (DIN: 00015423) and Ms. Vandana Malik (DIN: 00036382), Directors of the Company, liable to retire by rotation at the 39th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of Members of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of M/s. Rashi Sehgal & Associates, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company and for providing the Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate and BDO India LLP, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Setting-up of a wholly owned subsidiary company outside India to undertake media tech operations. 5. Other matters disclosed in outcome. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

For approval of Overseas Direct Investment, availment/ renewal of credit facilities and entering into Joint Venture Agreement Approved and entered into a Joint Venture agreement with MK Center of Enterpreneurship Foundation on March 8, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024