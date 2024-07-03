Quint Digital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.77
8.28
15.25
15.77
19.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.77
8.28
15.25
15.77
19.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.52
9.28
8.23
101.39
4.41
Total Income
19.29
17.55
23.48
117.15
23.7
Total Expenditure
13.2
41.45
14.55
23.36
26.32
PBIDT
6.09
-23.9
8.93
93.8
-2.63
Interest
4.87
5
3.82
5.06
3.4
PBDT
1.21
-28.9
5.11
88.73
-6.03
Depreciation
1.39
1.29
2.97
5.29
3.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.21
0.22
-0.02
6.65
0.33
Deferred Tax
0.41
-3.45
1.71
0.67
0.46
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.8
-26.96
0.44
76.12
-10.52
Minority Interest After NP
0.19
-0.84
-0.08
-6.78
-5.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.98
-26.13
0.53
82.91
-5.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0.41
-27.9
0
87.81
-0.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.39
1.77
0.53
-4.9
-4.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.17
-7.94
2.24
16.18
-2.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
47.14
47.09
47.36
47.09
47.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
69.44
-288.64
58.55
594.8
-13.63
PBDTM(%)
13.79
-349.03
33.5
562.65
-31.25
PATM(%)
-9.12
-325.6
2.88
482.68
-54.53
