Quint Digital Ltd Quarterly Results

82
(0.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.77

8.28

15.25

15.77

19.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.77

8.28

15.25

15.77

19.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.52

9.28

8.23

101.39

4.41

Total Income

19.29

17.55

23.48

117.15

23.7

Total Expenditure

13.2

41.45

14.55

23.36

26.32

PBIDT

6.09

-23.9

8.93

93.8

-2.63

Interest

4.87

5

3.82

5.06

3.4

PBDT

1.21

-28.9

5.11

88.73

-6.03

Depreciation

1.39

1.29

2.97

5.29

3.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.21

0.22

-0.02

6.65

0.33

Deferred Tax

0.41

-3.45

1.71

0.67

0.46

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.8

-26.96

0.44

76.12

-10.52

Minority Interest After NP

0.19

-0.84

-0.08

-6.78

-5.44

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.98

-26.13

0.53

82.91

-5.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0.41

-27.9

0

87.81

-0.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.39

1.77

0.53

-4.9

-4.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.17

-7.94

2.24

16.18

-2.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

47.14

47.09

47.36

47.09

47.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

69.44

-288.64

58.55

594.8

-13.63

PBDTM(%)

13.79

-349.03

33.5

562.65

-31.25

PATM(%)

-9.12

-325.6

2.88

482.68

-54.53

