|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jul 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement for convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to the order of the Honble NCLT, Delhi Bench, dated July 11, 2024. Notice for convening the meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the Order of the Honble NCLT Delhi Bench dated July 11, 2024. Proceedings of the meeting of the Equity Shareholder of the Company held on August 24, 2024, convened as per the directions of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi bench (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
