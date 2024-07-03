Quint Digital Ltd Summary

Quint Digital Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Gaurav Mercantiles Limited on May 31, 1985. The Company name was changed from Gaurav Mercantiles Limited to Quint Digital Media Limited effective on May 6, 2020. Historically, the Company was engaged in ship breaking, trading and investment business. At present, it is primarily engaged in the business of running websites through web, digital or mobile media and which may include various information including current affairs, lifestyle, entertainment etc.The Company altered its main objects specified under the Memorandum of Association to undertake media and entertainment business with the prior approval of shareholders on May 12, 2019. Further, the Board of Directors vide their meeting held on July 17, 2019, discussed the preliminary proposal to acquire the digital content business of Quintillion Media Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by MR. Raghav Bahl and Ms. Ritu Kapur, which is being operated under brand name of The Quint. After obtaining the prior approval of Audit Committee on May 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the proposal of acquisition of the Digital Business in their meeting held on May 6, 2020 and entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Quintillion Media Private Limited, which runs and operates three digital platforms under digital content business i.e. www.thequint.com, www.hindi.thequint.com and www.fit.thequint.comApproval of the shareholders was also obtained through Postal Ballot dated June 14, 2020. In accordance with the aforesaid approvals, the Company duly acquired the Digital Business on July 1, 2020, operated under the name and brand name of The Quint (www.thequint.com), from Quintillion Media Private Limited and commenced the relevant operations on a going-concern basis.In 2021-22, the Company acquired 100% stake in Quintillion Media Limited and 47.92% stake in Spunklane Media Private Limited effective from January 19, 2022 , therby making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company..