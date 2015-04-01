Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
212.16
212.57
211.67
217.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
884.83
1,709.51
1,713.17
4,915.28
Net Worth
1,096.99
1,922.08
1,924.84
5,132.4
Minority Interest
Debt
6,182.84
4,809.82
4,333.53
4,260.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,149.86
880.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
8,429.69
7,611.99
6,258.37
9,393.11
Fixed Assets
2,195.77
2,153.12
2,076.12
2,042.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,080.88
3,131.17
3,410.79
3,804.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,149.86
880.09
0
0
Networking Capital
212.61
-1,387.16
-1,166.49
834.09
Inventories
1,695.14
1,731.84
1,655.23
1,489.9
Inventory Days
90.12
100.28
Sundry Debtors
1,237.47
1,435.89
3,682.82
1,292.63
Debtor Days
65.79
83.14
Other Current Assets
3,105.21
1,683.14
1,558.02
1,470.46
Sundry Creditors
-988.46
-886.06
-985.64
-1,067.82
Creditor Days
52.55
51.3
Other Current Liabilities
-4,836.75
-5,351.97
-7,076.92
-2,351.08
Cash
790.57
2,834.77
1,937.95
2,712.28
Total Assets
8,429.69
7,611.99
6,258.37
9,393.11
