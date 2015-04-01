iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

859.8
(5.63%)
Apr 1, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

212.16

212.57

211.67

217.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

884.83

1,709.51

1,713.17

4,915.28

Net Worth

1,096.99

1,922.08

1,924.84

5,132.4

Minority Interest

Debt

6,182.84

4,809.82

4,333.53

4,260.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1,149.86

880.09

0

0

Total Liabilities

8,429.69

7,611.99

6,258.37

9,393.11

Fixed Assets

2,195.77

2,153.12

2,076.12

2,042.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,080.88

3,131.17

3,410.79

3,804.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,149.86

880.09

0

0

Networking Capital

212.61

-1,387.16

-1,166.49

834.09

Inventories

1,695.14

1,731.84

1,655.23

1,489.9

Inventory Days

90.12

100.28

Sundry Debtors

1,237.47

1,435.89

3,682.82

1,292.63

Debtor Days

65.79

83.14

Other Current Assets

3,105.21

1,683.14

1,558.02

1,470.46

Sundry Creditors

-988.46

-886.06

-985.64

-1,067.82

Creditor Days

52.55

51.3

Other Current Liabilities

-4,836.75

-5,351.97

-7,076.92

-2,351.08

Cash

790.57

2,834.77

1,937.95

2,712.28

Total Assets

8,429.69

7,611.99

6,258.37

9,393.11

