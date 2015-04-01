iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

859.8
(5.63%)
Apr 1, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

63.22%

63.37%

63.4%

63.4%

63.41%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

21.16%

21.48%

20.53%

20.08%

19.54%

Non-Institutions

15.6%

13.72%

13.64%

15.01%

15.37%

Total Non-Promoter

36.77%

35.21%

34.17%

35.1%

34.92%

Custodian

0%

1.41%

2.41%

1.48%

1.65%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.22%

Foreign: 63.22%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.16%

Institutions: 21.16%

Non-Institutions: 15.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

