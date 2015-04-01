Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2014
|Sep-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
63.22%
63.37%
63.4%
63.4%
63.41%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
21.16%
21.48%
20.53%
20.08%
19.54%
Non-Institutions
15.6%
13.72%
13.64%
15.01%
15.37%
Total Non-Promoter
36.77%
35.21%
34.17%
35.1%
34.92%
Custodian
0%
1.41%
2.41%
1.48%
1.65%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
