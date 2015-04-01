iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

Apr 1, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012

Revenue

6,864.93

6,303.54

yoy growth (%)

8.9

Raw materials

-2,872.84

-2,288.41

As % of sales

41.84

36.3

Employee costs

-1,274.72

-1,019.58

As % of sales

18.56

16.17

Other costs

-3,041.84

-2,552.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.3

40.49

Operating profit

-324.48

442.92

OPM

-4.72

7.02

Depreciation

-280.17

-186.16

Interest expense

-547.04

-296.98

Other income

784.82

257.16

Profit before tax

-366.88

216.94

Taxes

-30.57

1.94

Tax rate

8.33

0.89

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-397.45

218.88

Exceptional items

-481.54

-381.22

Net profit

-878.99

-162.33

yoy growth (%)

441.45

NPM

-12.8

-2.57

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

