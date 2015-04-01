Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Revenue
6,864.93
6,303.54
yoy growth (%)
8.9
Raw materials
-2,872.84
-2,288.41
As % of sales
41.84
36.3
Employee costs
-1,274.72
-1,019.58
As % of sales
18.56
16.17
Other costs
-3,041.84
-2,552.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.3
40.49
Operating profit
-324.48
442.92
OPM
-4.72
7.02
Depreciation
-280.17
-186.16
Interest expense
-547.04
-296.98
Other income
784.82
257.16
Profit before tax
-366.88
216.94
Taxes
-30.57
1.94
Tax rate
8.33
0.89
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-397.45
218.88
Exceptional items
-481.54
-381.22
Net profit
-878.99
-162.33
yoy growth (%)
441.45
NPM
-12.8
-2.57
