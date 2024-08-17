iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Share Price

859.8
(5.63%)
Apr 1, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

814.7

Prev. Close

814

Turnover(Lac.)

46,564.2

Day's High

869.7

Day's Low

809.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36,598.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:44 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.22%

Foreign: 63.22%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 21.16%

Institutions: 21.16%

Non-Institutions: 15.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Equity Capital

212.16

212.57

211.67

217.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

884.83

1,709.51

1,713.17

4,915.28

Net Worth

1,096.99

1,922.08

1,924.84

5,132.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012

Revenue

6,864.93

6,303.54

yoy growth (%)

8.9

Raw materials

-2,872.84

-2,288.41

As % of sales

41.84

36.3

Employee costs

-1,274.72

-1,019.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Dec-2012

Profit before tax

-366.88

216.94

Depreciation

-280.17

-186.16

Tax paid

-30.57

1.94

Working capital

-1,471.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.9

Op profit growth

-173.25

EBIT growth

-64.94

Net profit growth

441.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

13,040.32

10,604.19

12,252.88

9,970

8,550.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

15.22

Net Sales

13,040.32

10,604.19

12,252.88

9,970

8,535.45

Other Operating Income

228.16

197.47

206.83

259.51

425.32

Other Income

182.83

159.13

273.17

182.19

1,097.47

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Takashi Shoda

Chairman

Tsutomu Une

Director

Rajesh V Shah

Company Secretary

S K Patawari

Managing Director & CEO

Arun Sawhney

Director

Anthony H Wild

Director

Akihiro Watanabe

Director

Kazunori Hirokawa

Director

Percy K Shroff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged

Summary

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Indias largest pharmaceutical company, is an integrated, research based, international pharmaceutical company, producing a wide range of quality, affordable generic medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across geographies. Ranbaxy today has a presence in 23 of the top 25 pharmaceutical markets of the world. The company has a global footprint in 46 countries, world-class manufacturing facilities in 8 countries and serves customers in over 125 countries. The company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and other business. Pharmaceuticals segment comprises manufacture and trading of formulations, active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and intermediate, generics, drug discovery and consumer health care products. Other business comprises rendering of financial services. The company has manufacturing facilities in eight countries, namely India, the United States, Brazil, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria, Romania and South Africa. Their major markets include the United States, India, Europe, Russia/ Commonwealth of Independent States and South Africa. The research and development activities of the company are principally carried out at their facilities in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India.The companys shares are listed for trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in India. Their Global Depository Shares (representing equity shares of the Company) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Foreign Currency
