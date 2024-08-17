Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹814.7
Prev. Close₹814
Turnover(Lac.)₹46,564.2
Day's High₹869.7
Day's Low₹809.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36,598.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Equity Capital
212.16
212.57
211.67
217.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
884.83
1,709.51
1,713.17
4,915.28
Net Worth
1,096.99
1,922.08
1,924.84
5,132.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Revenue
6,864.93
6,303.54
yoy growth (%)
8.9
Raw materials
-2,872.84
-2,288.41
As % of sales
41.84
36.3
Employee costs
-1,274.72
-1,019.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
-366.88
216.94
Depreciation
-280.17
-186.16
Tax paid
-30.57
1.94
Working capital
-1,471.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.9
Op profit growth
-173.25
EBIT growth
-64.94
Net profit growth
441.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
13,040.32
10,604.19
12,252.88
9,970
8,550.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
15.22
Net Sales
13,040.32
10,604.19
12,252.88
9,970
8,535.45
Other Operating Income
228.16
197.47
206.83
259.51
425.32
Other Income
182.83
159.13
273.17
182.19
1,097.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Takashi Shoda
Chairman
Tsutomu Une
Director
Rajesh V Shah
Company Secretary
S K Patawari
Managing Director & CEO
Arun Sawhney
Director
Anthony H Wild
Director
Akihiro Watanabe
Director
Kazunori Hirokawa
Director
Percy K Shroff
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged
Summary
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Indias largest pharmaceutical company, is an integrated, research based, international pharmaceutical company, producing a wide range of quality, affordable generic medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across geographies. Ranbaxy today has a presence in 23 of the top 25 pharmaceutical markets of the world. The company has a global footprint in 46 countries, world-class manufacturing facilities in 8 countries and serves customers in over 125 countries. The company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and other business. Pharmaceuticals segment comprises manufacture and trading of formulations, active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and intermediate, generics, drug discovery and consumer health care products. Other business comprises rendering of financial services. The company has manufacturing facilities in eight countries, namely India, the United States, Brazil, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria, Romania and South Africa. Their major markets include the United States, India, Europe, Russia/ Commonwealth of Independent States and South Africa. The research and development activities of the company are principally carried out at their facilities in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India.The companys shares are listed for trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in India. Their Global Depository Shares (representing equity shares of the Company) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Foreign Currency
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.