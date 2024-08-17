Summary

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Indias largest pharmaceutical company, is an integrated, research based, international pharmaceutical company, producing a wide range of quality, affordable generic medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across geographies. Ranbaxy today has a presence in 23 of the top 25 pharmaceutical markets of the world. The company has a global footprint in 46 countries, world-class manufacturing facilities in 8 countries and serves customers in over 125 countries. The company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and other business. Pharmaceuticals segment comprises manufacture and trading of formulations, active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and intermediate, generics, drug discovery and consumer health care products. Other business comprises rendering of financial services. The company has manufacturing facilities in eight countries, namely India, the United States, Brazil, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria, Romania and South Africa. Their major markets include the United States, India, Europe, Russia/ Commonwealth of Independent States and South Africa. The research and development activities of the company are principally carried out at their facilities in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India.The companys shares are listed for trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in India. Their Global Depository Shares (representing equity shares of the Company) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Foreign Currency

