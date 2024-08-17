iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

859.8
(5.63%)
Apr 1, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

2,587.6

3,218

2,372.24

2,436.13

2,858.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,587.6

3,218

2,372.24

2,436.13

2,858.96

Other Operating Income

31.25

42.49

43.79

30.69

35.03

Other Income

10.68

17.39

57.19

179.69

138.8

Total Income

2,629.53

3,277.88

2,473.22

2,646.51

3,032.8

Total Expenditure

2,521.24

2,577.29

2,523.33

2,503.29

2,881.08

PBIDT

108.29

700.59

-50.11

143.22

151.72

Interest

146.94

137.28

142.35

113.57

120.57

PBDT

-38.65

563.31

-192.46

29.65

31.15

Depreciation

96.77

0

0

0

91.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

888.19

85.14

-5.59

109.86

98.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1,023.61

478.17

-186.88

-80.21

-158.49

Minority Interest After NP

5.62

-0.34

-3.11

-5.65

-3.27

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1,029.73

477.76

-185.93

-73.65

-158.94

Extra-ordinary Items

84.96

-18.68

-206.01

-44.18

-55.72

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1,114.69

496.44

20.08

-29.47

-103.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-24.26

11.27

-4.39

-1.73

-3.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

212.24

211.95

211.78

211.66

211.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

15,62,89,856

14,93,13,904

14,48,52,560

14,87,73,664

14,80,01,952

Public Shareholding (%)

36.77

35.22

34.18

35.11

34.93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

26,87,11,328

26,87,11,328

26,87,11,328

26,87,11,328

26,87,11,328

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

63.22

63.37

63.4

63.41

63.41

PBIDTM(%)

4.18

21.77

-2.11

5.87

5.3

PBDTM(%)

-1.49

17.5

-8.11

1.21

1.08

PATM(%)

-39.55

14.85

-7.87

-3.29

-5.54

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.