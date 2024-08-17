Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
2,587.6
3,218
2,372.24
2,436.13
2,858.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,587.6
3,218
2,372.24
2,436.13
2,858.96
Other Operating Income
31.25
42.49
43.79
30.69
35.03
Other Income
10.68
17.39
57.19
179.69
138.8
Total Income
2,629.53
3,277.88
2,473.22
2,646.51
3,032.8
Total Expenditure
2,521.24
2,577.29
2,523.33
2,503.29
2,881.08
PBIDT
108.29
700.59
-50.11
143.22
151.72
Interest
146.94
137.28
142.35
113.57
120.57
PBDT
-38.65
563.31
-192.46
29.65
31.15
Depreciation
96.77
0
0
0
91.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
888.19
85.14
-5.59
109.86
98.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,023.61
478.17
-186.88
-80.21
-158.49
Minority Interest After NP
5.62
-0.34
-3.11
-5.65
-3.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,029.73
477.76
-185.93
-73.65
-158.94
Extra-ordinary Items
84.96
-18.68
-206.01
-44.18
-55.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,114.69
496.44
20.08
-29.47
-103.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-24.26
11.27
-4.39
-1.73
-3.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
212.24
211.95
211.78
211.66
211.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
15,62,89,856
14,93,13,904
14,48,52,560
14,87,73,664
14,80,01,952
Public Shareholding (%)
36.77
35.22
34.18
35.11
34.93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
63.22
63.37
63.4
63.41
63.41
PBIDTM(%)
4.18
21.77
-2.11
5.87
5.3
PBDTM(%)
-1.49
17.5
-8.11
1.21
1.08
PATM(%)
-39.55
14.85
-7.87
-3.29
-5.54
