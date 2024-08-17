Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
5,590.24
5,609.14
5,334.12
5,073.02
5,339.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,590.24
5,609.14
5,334.12
5,073.02
5,339.31
Other Operating Income
86.27
86.5
101.72
110.97
80.05
Other Income
52.56
164.89
61.47
97.8
142.72
Total Income
5,729.08
5,860.52
5,497.31
5,281.79
5,562.12
Total Expenditure
5,078.62
5,855.27
6,104.75
5,233.91
4,921.22
PBIDT
650.47
5.25
-607.44
47.88
640.89
Interest
279.63
232.02
270.6
211.66
120.08
PBDT
370.85
-226.77
-878.04
-163.77
520.8
Depreciation
0
224.91
0
155.94
162.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
79.55
155.11
88.11
66.47
88.19
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
291.29
-606.8
-966.15
-386.17
270.51
Minority Interest After NP
-3.45
-1.64
2.75
5.3
6.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
291.82
-613.1
-978.4
-398.48
261.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-179.1
-525.59
-771.9
-337.95
27.47
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
470.92
-87.51
-206.5
-60.52
234.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.88
0
-20.17
-9.42
6.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
211.94
211.55
211.52
211.55
211.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,93,13,904
14,80,01,952
14,28,03,328
14,56,79,328
14,52,39,376
Public Shareholding (%)
35.22
34.93
33.75
34.43
34.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
63.36
63.4
63.5
63.5
63.54
PBIDTM(%)
11.63
0.09
-11.38
0.94
12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.21
-10.81
-18.11
-7.61
5.06
