|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.49
20.62
Op profit growth
-46.08
20.94
EBIT growth
-61.71
31.09
Net profit growth
-217.6
-131.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.33
14.48
14.44
EBIT margin
5.12
14.25
13.11
Net profit margin
-8.17
7.4
-28.07
RoCE
6.89
20.63
RoNW
-7.34
6.63
RoA
-2.75
2.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
22.49
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-36.88
14.24
-78.05
Book value per share
78.02
96.57
67.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
22.35
0
P/CEPS
-9.89
35.28
-5.19
P/B
4.67
5.2
5.95
EV/EBIDTA
17.74
10.28
10.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-270.4
-19.96
-18.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.48
73.85
Inventory days
75.53
78.24
Creditor days
-46.85
-52.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.21
-5.84
-4.42
Net debt / equity
1.52
0.07
0.49
Net debt / op. profit
5.18
0.16
0.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.38
-32.58
-32.27
Employee costs
-19.42
-15.47
-15.92
Other costs
-36.85
-37.44
-37.34
