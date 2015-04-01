iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Key Ratios

859.8
(5.63%)
Apr 1, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Dec-2012Dec-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.49

20.62

Op profit growth

-46.08

20.94

EBIT growth

-61.71

31.09

Net profit growth

-217.6

-131.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.33

14.48

14.44

EBIT margin

5.12

14.25

13.11

Net profit margin

-8.17

7.4

-28.07

RoCE

6.89

20.63

RoNW

-7.34

6.63

RoA

-2.75

2.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

22.49

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-36.88

14.24

-78.05

Book value per share

78.02

96.57

67.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

22.35

0

P/CEPS

-9.89

35.28

-5.19

P/B

4.67

5.2

5.95

EV/EBIDTA

17.74

10.28

10.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-270.4

-19.96

-18.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.48

73.85

Inventory days

75.53

78.24

Creditor days

-46.85

-52.77

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.21

-5.84

-4.42

Net debt / equity

1.52

0.07

0.49

Net debt / op. profit

5.18

0.16

0.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.38

-32.58

-32.27

Employee costs

-19.42

-15.47

-15.92

Other costs

-36.85

-37.44

-37.34

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.