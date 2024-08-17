Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
13,040.32
10,604.19
12,252.88
9,970
8,550.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
15.22
Net Sales
13,040.32
10,604.19
12,252.88
9,970
8,535.45
Other Operating Income
228.16
197.47
206.83
259.51
425.32
Other Income
182.83
159.13
273.17
182.19
1,097.47
Total Income
13,451.32
10,960.79
12,732.9
10,411.71
10,058.25
Total Expenditure
13,635.8
10,907.65
10,864.16
12,397.75
7,525.02
PBIDT
-184.5
53.15
1,868.73
-1,986.03
2,533.22
Interest
557.26
443.69
303.6
306.42
61.38
PBDT
-741.76
-390.54
1,565.14
-2,292.45
2,471.84
Depreciation
0
380.85
320.25
394.01
371.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
331.45
221.58
293.89
196.94
144.75
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
440.13
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,073.2
-992.98
950.98
-2,883.41
1,515.22
Minority Interest After NP
-2
3.66
9.64
9.72
12.56
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,085.25
-1,011.59
922.76
-2,899.72
1,496.75
Extra-ordinary Items
-478.1
-662.86
-173.52
-3,537.55
197.78
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-607.14
-348.72
1,096.29
637.82
1,298.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-25.65
-23.93
21.87
-68.8
35.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
40
Equity
211.66
211.55
211.46
211
210.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,87,73,664
14,80,01,952
14,52,39,376
14,58,27,552
14,59,97,152
Public Shareholding (%)
35.11
34.93
34.34
34.56
34.68
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
26,87,11,328
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
63.4
63.4
63.54
63.68
63.81
PBIDTM(%)
-1.41
0.5
15.25
-19.92
29.67
PBDTM(%)
-5.68
-3.68
12.77
-22.99
28.95
PATM(%)
-8.22
-9.36
7.76
-28.92
17.75
No Record Found
