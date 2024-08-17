Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Merged Summary

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Indias largest pharmaceutical company, is an integrated, research based, international pharmaceutical company, producing a wide range of quality, affordable generic medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across geographies. Ranbaxy today has a presence in 23 of the top 25 pharmaceutical markets of the world. The company has a global footprint in 46 countries, world-class manufacturing facilities in 8 countries and serves customers in over 125 countries. The company operates in two segments: pharmaceuticals and other business. Pharmaceuticals segment comprises manufacture and trading of formulations, active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) and intermediate, generics, drug discovery and consumer health care products. Other business comprises rendering of financial services. The company has manufacturing facilities in eight countries, namely India, the United States, Brazil, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria, Romania and South Africa. Their major markets include the United States, India, Europe, Russia/ Commonwealth of Independent States and South Africa. The research and development activities of the company are principally carried out at their facilities in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India.The companys shares are listed for trading on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange in India. Their Global Depository Shares (representing equity shares of the Company) are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds ( FCCBs) are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd was incorporated in the year 1961. In the year 1973, the company became a public limited company. Also, they set up a multipurpose chemical plant for manufacture of APIs at Mohali in India. In the year 1977, they set their first joint venture in Lagos (Nigeria). In the year 1983, they commissioned a modern dosage forms facility at Dewas (MP) in India.In the year 1985, the company established Ranbaxy Research Foundation. Also, their second pharmaceutical marketing division, Stancare started their operations. In the year 1987, they started production at the modern APIs plant at Taansa (Punjab). In the year 1988, the company Taansa plant got US FDA approval. In the year 1990, the company was granted their first US patent for Doxycyline.In the year 1991, the company set up new state-of-the-art facility for Cephalosporins at Mohali. In the year 1992, they entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly & Co of USA for setting up a joint venture in India to market select Lilly products. In the year 1993, they set up a joint venture company in China, namely Ranbaxy (Guzngzhou China) Ltd. In the year 1994, the new research centre at Gurgaon became fully operational. They established regional headquarters in UK and USA. Also, they commissioned Fermentation pilot plant at Paanta Sahib. Their GDR was listed in Luxembourgh Stock Exchange.In the year 1995, the company acquired Ohm Laboratories, a manufacturing facility in the US. Also, they inaugurated FDA approved, state-of the art new manufacturing wing at the companys US subsidiary Ohm Laboratories Inc. In the year 1998, they entered USA, the worlds largest pharmaceuticals market, with products under their own name. In the year 1999, the company and Bayer AG, Germany signed an agreement where Bayer obtained exclusive development and worldwide marketing rights to an oral once daily formulation of Ciprofloxacin originally developed by Ranbaxy. In the year 2000, the company acquired Bayers Generics business (trading under the name of Basics) in Germany. They forayed into Brazil, the largest pharmaceutical market in South America.In the year 2003, the company and Glaxo Smithkline Plc (GSK) entered into a global alliance for drug discovery and development. Their first NCE in the respiratory segment successfully completed phase I clinical trials and stepped into phase II. They launched the first branded product Sotret (Isotretinoin) for 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg capsules in USA.In the year 2004, the company began operations in France as a top 10 genric company, after acquiring a wholly-owned subsidiary RPG (Aventis) SA. They successfully completed phase I studies of RBX 11160, an anti malarial molecule, developed in collaboration with Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV).In the year 2005, the company launched their operations in Canada. They acquired generic product portfolio from ERARMES of Spain. They received Indias first approval from USFDA for an Anti Retrovirat (ARV) drug under the US Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The company opened their third state of the art R&D facility at Gurgaon campus to focus on NCE discovery research. In the year 2006, the company acquired Be Tabs Pharmaceuticals, the fifth largest generic company in South Africa for USD 70 million. They obtained US FDA approval for Simvastarin 80 mg tablets with 180 day exclusively. They acquired unbranded generic business of GSK in Italy and Spain. Also, they acquired Terapia, largest independent generic pharma company in Romania for USD 324 million. The company entered into a strategic alliance with Zenotech for the basket of oncology products to be market under the Ranbaxy brand in various global markets.In the year 2007, the company signed a new R&D agreement with GSK and got expanded drug development responsibilities. In June 2008, the company entered into an alliance with one of the largest Japanese innovator companies, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd, to create an innovator and generic pharmaceutical powerhouse. In 28 October 2008, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd, Japan (Daiichi Sankyo) acquired majority stake in the company.In the year 2009, the company started pursuing Hybrid Business Model with Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd (DS), their holding company, to leverage the strengths of both the organizations. The company launched a DS branded product in India and another Innovator product in Romania. The company set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Japan under the name of Ranbaxy Japan K. K. and divested their stake in Nihon Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd, a joint venture in Japan with Nippon Chemiphar Co, Ltd. The company divested its stake in their subsidiaries in Vietnam and China, having manufacturing operations. However, the company continues to have marketing presence in Vietnam and China. During the year, the company acquired the marketing rights for dermatological and lifestyle products from Ochoa Laboratories Ltd, to complement the companys existing derma portfolio. Also, they acquired business and manufacturing facility in Bangalore from Biovel Life Sciences Pvt Ltd. This will provide a platform to the company to manufacture vaccines as well as bio-therapeutics.In the year 2010, the company set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Morocco under the name of Ranbaxy Morocco LLC with a view to create a sustainable business base in North Africa. In view of the business model of the Company in Japan, Ranbaxy Japan K.K., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company was liquidated. Further, two non-operating wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Lapharma GmbH at Germany and Ranbaxy N.A.N.V, at Antilles, (The Netherlands) were also liquidated.In January 2011, the company signed MoU with The Government Of Yaroslavl Region, Russia on cooperation in the field of Healthcare and Medical Science. In April 2011, they launched Generic Olanzapine Tablets in Spain. In July 2011, the company entered into an in-licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for three new HIV/AIDS drugs which are currently in late stage clinical development. Ranbaxy will have the rights to produce and sell generic versions of these durgs, under license, in India and other developing nations, after gaining necessary regulatory approvals. They launched Letrozole Tablets 2.5mg in UK , Romania and France.In March 2012, the company aunched the generic versions of Atorvastatin tablets, 10mg, 20 mg, 40mg and 80mg in Italy and Sweden and 10mg, 20mg and 40mg in the Netherlands, after receiving approval from the respective local Regulatory Authorities. They opened a new production facility in Morocco, a move which would help the drug maker access the African nations $1 billion pharma market.