Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Dividend

165.79
(2.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:55 PM

R C F CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend17 May 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 20241.2412.4Final
In accordance with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is further notified that the Board has recommended a final dividend of RS.1.24/- per equity share of RS.10/- each (i.e.12.40%) on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

R C F: Related News

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

10 Oct 2024|02:59 PM

The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

