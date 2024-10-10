|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1.24
|12.4
|Final
|In accordance with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is further notified that the Board has recommended a final dividend of RS.1.24/- per equity share of RS.10/- each (i.e.12.40%) on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.
The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.