In accordance with the Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is further notified that the Board has recommended a final dividend of RS.1.24/- per equity share of RS.10/- each (i.e.12.40%) on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.