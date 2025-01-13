Richa Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
23.52
23.52
23.52
23.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-275.14
-228.95
-171.63
0.56
Net Worth
-251.62
-205.43
-148.11
24.08
Minority Interest
Debt
346.29
311.48
268.94
214.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.4
11.4
11.4
11.4
Total Liabilities
106.07
117.45
132.23
250.31
Fixed Assets
92.65
101.52
110.65
119.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.2
12.35
17.68
121.23
Inventories
6.86
11.39
11.82
139.17
Inventory Days
71.41
97.54
27.71
263.93
Sundry Debtors
48.66
45.01
46.49
45.95
Debtor Days
506.56
385.48
109
87.14
Other Current Assets
26.17
21.23
22.68
22.14
Sundry Creditors
-42.67
-33.54
-37.96
-41.52
Creditor Days
444.21
287.25
89
78.74
Other Current Liabilities
-27.82
-31.74
-25.35
-44.51
Cash
2.2
3.56
3.9
8.66
Total Assets
106.06
117.44
132.24
250.31
