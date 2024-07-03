Summary

Richa Industries Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1993 as a private limited company Richa Knits Pvt Ltd. In 1994, the company took over the partnership firm, Usha Processing Mill. On September 12, 2003, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Richa Knits Ltd. In 2007-08, the Company changed their name from Richa Knits Ltd to Richa Industries Ltd.Richa Industries is a leading manufacturing company operational in Pre-Engineered Building, EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) and Textile sectors. Richa Industries is the first PEB Company to be certified for OHSAS 18001:2007 by IRQS in 2016. Richa is one of the fastest growing companies functioning in the northern part of the country. The company has reputed clientele enriched with government as well as private clients.The Company is a recognized player in the textile sector and a new aspirant in the field of Pre Engineered Buildings. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Knitting, Processing, Dyeing & Special Finishing of Fabrics. They operate two business segments, namely manufacture in textiles and manufacturer of pre-engineering buildings.The company has textile manufacturing units based in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the state of Haryana. The corporate office of the company is also located at Faridabad. They have set up a new Pre Engineered Buildings project at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of manufa

