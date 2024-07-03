iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richa Industries Ltd Share Price

1.69
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.7
  • Day's High1.78
  • 52 Wk High2.45
  • Prev. Close1.7
  • Day's Low1.63
  • 52 Wk Low 1.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-107.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Richa Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.42

Day's High

1.78

Day's Low

1.63

52 Week's High

2.45

52 Week's Low

1.14

Book Value

-107.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Richa Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Richa Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Richa Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:17 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.40%

Non-Promoter- 40.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Richa Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

23.52

23.52

23.52

23.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-275.14

-228.95

-171.63

0.56

Net Worth

-251.62

-205.43

-148.11

24.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.06

42.61

155.67

192.45

yoy growth (%)

-17.73

-72.62

-19.11

-61.99

Raw materials

-26.9

-17.91

-191.05

-218.77

As % of sales

76.72

42.04

122.72

113.67

Employee costs

-5.52

-6.93

-12.97

-17.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-46.19

-57.31

-135.2

-103.29

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.13

-9.25

-9.06

Tax paid

0

0

-1.65

-2.5

Working capital

-2.49

-5.62

-108.31

-88.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.73

-72.62

-19.11

-61.99

Op profit growth

-23.49

-88.25

42.77

-253.19

EBIT growth

-13.45

-80.4

37.96

-313.72

Net profit growth

-19.4

-66.71

62.62

-3,743.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

97.55

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

97.55

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.5

View Annually Results

Richa Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Richa Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Sushil Gupta

Managing Director

Sandeep Gupta

Director

Lavesh Kansal

Addtnl Independent Director

K V Prabhakar

Additional Director

Abhay Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Richa Industries Ltd

Summary

Richa Industries Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1993 as a private limited company Richa Knits Pvt Ltd. In 1994, the company took over the partnership firm, Usha Processing Mill. On September 12, 2003, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Richa Knits Ltd. In 2007-08, the Company changed their name from Richa Knits Ltd to Richa Industries Ltd.Richa Industries is a leading manufacturing company operational in Pre-Engineered Building, EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) and Textile sectors. Richa Industries is the first PEB Company to be certified for OHSAS 18001:2007 by IRQS in 2016. Richa is one of the fastest growing companies functioning in the northern part of the country. The company has reputed clientele enriched with government as well as private clients.The Company is a recognized player in the textile sector and a new aspirant in the field of Pre Engineered Buildings. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Knitting, Processing, Dyeing & Special Finishing of Fabrics. They operate two business segments, namely manufacture in textiles and manufacturer of pre-engineering buildings.The company has textile manufacturing units based in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the state of Haryana. The corporate office of the company is also located at Faridabad. They have set up a new Pre Engineered Buildings project at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of manufa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Richa Industries Ltd share price today?

The Richa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Richa Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richa Industries Ltd is ₹3.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Richa Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Richa Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Richa Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richa Industries Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Richa Industries Ltd?

Richa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at -31.76%, 1 Year at 6.92%, 6 Month at 14.09%, 3 Month at -13.71% and 1 Month at -6.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Richa Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Richa Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.