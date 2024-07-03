SectorConstruction
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹1.78
Day's Low₹1.63
52 Week's High₹2.45
52 Week's Low₹1.14
Book Value₹-107.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
23.52
23.52
23.52
23.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-275.14
-228.95
-171.63
0.56
Net Worth
-251.62
-205.43
-148.11
24.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.06
42.61
155.67
192.45
yoy growth (%)
-17.73
-72.62
-19.11
-61.99
Raw materials
-26.9
-17.91
-191.05
-218.77
As % of sales
76.72
42.04
122.72
113.67
Employee costs
-5.52
-6.93
-12.97
-17.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-46.19
-57.31
-135.2
-103.29
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.13
-9.25
-9.06
Tax paid
0
0
-1.65
-2.5
Working capital
-2.49
-5.62
-108.31
-88.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.73
-72.62
-19.11
-61.99
Op profit growth
-23.49
-88.25
42.77
-253.19
EBIT growth
-13.45
-80.4
37.96
-313.72
Net profit growth
-19.4
-66.71
62.62
-3,743.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
97.55
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
97.55
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Sushil Gupta
Managing Director
Sandeep Gupta
Director
Lavesh Kansal
Addtnl Independent Director
K V Prabhakar
Additional Director
Abhay Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Richa Industries Ltd
Summary
Richa Industries Limited was incorporated on September 15, 1993 as a private limited company Richa Knits Pvt Ltd. In 1994, the company took over the partnership firm, Usha Processing Mill. On September 12, 2003, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Richa Knits Ltd. In 2007-08, the Company changed their name from Richa Knits Ltd to Richa Industries Ltd.Richa Industries is a leading manufacturing company operational in Pre-Engineered Building, EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) and Textile sectors. Richa Industries is the first PEB Company to be certified for OHSAS 18001:2007 by IRQS in 2016. Richa is one of the fastest growing companies functioning in the northern part of the country. The company has reputed clientele enriched with government as well as private clients.The Company is a recognized player in the textile sector and a new aspirant in the field of Pre Engineered Buildings. The company is engaged in manufacturing of Knitting, Processing, Dyeing & Special Finishing of Fabrics. They operate two business segments, namely manufacture in textiles and manufacturer of pre-engineering buildings.The company has textile manufacturing units based in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the state of Haryana. The corporate office of the company is also located at Faridabad. They have set up a new Pre Engineered Buildings project at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.The company was established with the object of carrying on the business of manufa
The Richa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Richa Industries Ltd is ₹3.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Richa Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Richa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Richa Industries Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Richa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at -31.76%, 1 Year at 6.92%, 6 Month at 14.09%, 3 Month at -13.71% and 1 Month at -6.59%.
