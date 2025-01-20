Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.62
Op profit growth
-88.87
EBIT growth
-81.45
Net profit growth
-67.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-25.03
-61.59
EBIT margin
-45.3
-66.88
Net profit margin
-134.4
-113.57
RoCE
-14.91
RoNW
7.89
RoA
-11.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-24.36
-75.18
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.13
-78.82
Book value per share
-88.97
-64.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.02
-0.01
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.01
P/B
0
-0.02
EV/EBIDTA
-31.22
-2.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.02
1.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
391.82
Inventory days
117.97
Creditor days
-246.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.5
2.91
Net debt / equity
-1.5
-1.78
Net debt / op. profit
-29.65
-2.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.04
-122.72
Employee costs
-16.27
-8.33
Other costs
-66.72
-30.52
