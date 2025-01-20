iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richa Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1.62
(-4.71%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.62

Op profit growth

-88.87

EBIT growth

-81.45

Net profit growth

-67.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-25.03

-61.59

EBIT margin

-45.3

-66.88

Net profit margin

-134.4

-113.57

RoCE

-14.91

RoNW

7.89

RoA

-11.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-24.36

-75.18

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.13

-78.82

Book value per share

-88.97

-64.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.02

-0.01

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.01

P/B

0

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-31.22

-2.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.02

1.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

391.82

Inventory days

117.97

Creditor days

-246.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.5

2.91

Net debt / equity

-1.5

-1.78

Net debt / op. profit

-29.65

-2.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.04

-122.72

Employee costs

-16.27

-8.33

Other costs

-66.72

-30.52

Richa Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.