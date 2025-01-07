Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
35.06
42.61
155.67
192.45
yoy growth (%)
-17.73
-72.62
-19.11
-61.99
Raw materials
-26.9
-17.91
-191.05
-218.77
As % of sales
76.72
42.04
122.72
113.67
Employee costs
-5.52
-6.93
-12.97
-17.07
As % of sales
15.74
16.27
8.33
8.87
Other costs
-10.79
-28.42
-42.45
-20.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.79
66.7
27.27
10.5
Operating profit
-8.15
-10.66
-90.81
-63.6
OPM
-23.26
-25.02
-58.33
-33.04
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.13
-9.25
-9.06
Interest expense
-29.31
-37.81
-35.65
-31.13
Other income
0.14
0.29
0.5
0.5
Profit before tax
-46.19
-57.31
-135.2
-103.29
Taxes
0
0
-1.65
-2.5
Tax rate
0
0
1.22
2.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-46.19
-57.31
-136.86
-105.8
Exceptional items
0
0
-35.32
-0.07
Net profit
-46.19
-57.31
-172.19
-105.88
yoy growth (%)
-19.4
-66.71
62.62
-3,743.14
NPM
-131.75
-134.49
-110.61
-55.01
