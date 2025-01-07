iifl-logo-icon 1
Richa Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

35.06

42.61

155.67

192.45

yoy growth (%)

-17.73

-72.62

-19.11

-61.99

Raw materials

-26.9

-17.91

-191.05

-218.77

As % of sales

76.72

42.04

122.72

113.67

Employee costs

-5.52

-6.93

-12.97

-17.07

As % of sales

15.74

16.27

8.33

8.87

Other costs

-10.79

-28.42

-42.45

-20.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.79

66.7

27.27

10.5

Operating profit

-8.15

-10.66

-90.81

-63.6

OPM

-23.26

-25.02

-58.33

-33.04

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.13

-9.25

-9.06

Interest expense

-29.31

-37.81

-35.65

-31.13

Other income

0.14

0.29

0.5

0.5

Profit before tax

-46.19

-57.31

-135.2

-103.29

Taxes

0

0

-1.65

-2.5

Tax rate

0

0

1.22

2.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-46.19

-57.31

-136.86

-105.8

Exceptional items

0

0

-35.32

-0.07

Net profit

-46.19

-57.31

-172.19

-105.88

yoy growth (%)

-19.4

-66.71

62.62

-3,743.14

NPM

-131.75

-134.49

-110.61

-55.01

