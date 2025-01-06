iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Richa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.69
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Industries Ltd

Richa Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-46.19

-57.31

-135.2

-103.29

Depreciation

-8.86

-9.13

-9.25

-9.06

Tax paid

0

0

-1.65

-2.5

Working capital

-2.49

-5.62

-108.31

-88.1

Other operating items

Operating

-57.54

-72.07

-254.42

-202.96

Capital expenditure

-8.86

-82.09

-0.34

12.18

Free cash flow

-66.41

-154.16

-254.77

-190.78

Equity raised

-457.89

-343.26

1.12

212.89

Investing

0

0

-0.71

0

Financing

65.61

66

59.37

26.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-458.7

-431.42

-194.99

48.37

Richa Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Richa Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.