Richa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-46.19
-57.31
-135.2
-103.29
Depreciation
-8.86
-9.13
-9.25
-9.06
Tax paid
0
0
-1.65
-2.5
Working capital
-2.49
-5.62
-108.31
-88.1
Other operating items
Operating
-57.54
-72.07
-254.42
-202.96
Capital expenditure
-8.86
-82.09
-0.34
12.18
Free cash flow
-66.41
-154.16
-254.77
-190.78
Equity raised
-457.89
-343.26
1.12
212.89
Investing
0
0
-0.71
0
Financing
65.61
66
59.37
26.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-458.7
-431.42
-194.99
48.37
