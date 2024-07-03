Richa Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
97.55
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
97.55
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.5
Total Income
100.06
Total Expenditure
82.26
PBIDT
17.8
Interest
5.34
PBDT
12.47
Depreciation
2.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.2
Deferred Tax
1.1
Reported Profit After Tax
7.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
56,93,289
Public Shareholding (%)
33.63
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.25
PBDTM(%)
12.78
PATM(%)
7.41
No Record Found
