Richa Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
36.18
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
36.18
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.1
Total Income
37.28
Total Expenditure
30.62
PBIDT
6.66
Interest
2.08
PBDT
4.58
Depreciation
0.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.65
Deferred Tax
0.35
Reported Profit After Tax
2.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
16.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
56,93,289
Public Shareholding (%)
33.64
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.4
PBDTM(%)
12.65
PATM(%)
7.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.