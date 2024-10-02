|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Annual Report along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Richa Industries Limited for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023. You are requested to take the same on your records. Proceeding of 30th AGM of Richa Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
