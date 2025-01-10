Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,608.98
1,460.59
1,444.3
1,335.04
Net Worth
1,616.11
1,467.72
1,451.43
1,342.17
Minority Interest
Debt
58.77
69.98
55.83
86.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.2
11.12
15.1
10.38
Total Liabilities
1,694.08
1,548.82
1,522.36
1,438.93
Fixed Assets
37.79
43.39
50.67
64.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
865.05
699.3
336.66
399.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.04
3.56
5.89
3.81
Networking Capital
782.08
791.68
1,129.04
971.28
Inventories
0
0.07
0
0.44
Inventory Days
0.7
Sundry Debtors
18.92
34.74
26.58
72.47
Debtor Days
116.19
Other Current Assets
777.48
769.36
1,118.15
917.55
Sundry Creditors
-1.92
-3
-4.9
-4.2
Creditor Days
6.73
Other Current Liabilities
-12.4
-9.49
-10.79
-14.98
Cash
0.11
10.89
0.09
0.16
Total Assets
1,694.07
1,548.82
1,522.35
1,438.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.