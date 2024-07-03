Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
217.28
102.68
476.31
295.44
462.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
217.28
102.68
476.31
295.44
462.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.95
50.63
47.75
41.59
37.17
Total Income
282.23
153.31
524.06
337.03
499.84
Total Expenditure
216.81
116.65
463.65
317.47
414.47
PBIDT
65.42
36.66
60.41
19.57
85.37
Interest
7.11
5.65
15.82
19.67
23.63
PBDT
58.31
31.01
44.59
-0.11
61.74
Depreciation
8.08
6.88
27.78
28.02
27.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.2
10.96
15.78
5.3
21
Deferred Tax
13.63
6.08
-5.45
24.92
-3.61
Reported Profit After Tax
22.4
7.08
6.49
-58.35
17.17
Minority Interest After NP
-1.35
-4.1
-10.29
-16.81
-7.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23.75
11.18
16.78
-41.54
24.24
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.93
-18.04
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.68
29.22
16.78
-41.54
24.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
31.42
15.69
23.53
-58.27
34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.1
35.7
12.68
6.62
18.45
PBDTM(%)
26.83
30.2
9.36
-0.03
13.34
PATM(%)
10.3
6.89
1.36
-19.75
3.71
