iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

648.75
(3.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:18:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

227.65

74.4

370.26

117.81

yoy growth (%)

205.95

-79.9

214.28

122.91

Raw materials

-212.02

-59.94

-349.34

-92.53

As % of sales

93.13

80.55

94.34

78.54

Employee costs

-4.03

-4.99

-2.36

-1.47

As % of sales

1.77

6.71

0.63

1.25

Other costs

-8.66

-8.42

-38.22

-86.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.8

11.31

10.32

73.07

Operating profit

2.92

1.05

-19.66

-62.29

OPM

1.28

1.41

-5.31

-52.87

Depreciation

-10.56

-11.52

-11.23

-12.17

Interest expense

-8.41

-10.63

-36.87

-28.92

Other income

74.42

95.21

69.87

98.05

Profit before tax

58.36

74.1

2.09

-5.34

Taxes

-43.2

-4.99

36.95

-30.79

Tax rate

-74.03

-6.73

1,768.09

576.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.15

69.11

39.04

-36.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.15

69.11

39.04

-36.14

yoy growth (%)

-78.07

76.99

-208.04

-222.85

NPM

6.65

92.88

10.54

-30.67

Riddhi Siddhi Gl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.