|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
227.65
74.4
370.26
117.81
yoy growth (%)
205.95
-79.9
214.28
122.91
Raw materials
-212.02
-59.94
-349.34
-92.53
As % of sales
93.13
80.55
94.34
78.54
Employee costs
-4.03
-4.99
-2.36
-1.47
As % of sales
1.77
6.71
0.63
1.25
Other costs
-8.66
-8.42
-38.22
-86.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.8
11.31
10.32
73.07
Operating profit
2.92
1.05
-19.66
-62.29
OPM
1.28
1.41
-5.31
-52.87
Depreciation
-10.56
-11.52
-11.23
-12.17
Interest expense
-8.41
-10.63
-36.87
-28.92
Other income
74.42
95.21
69.87
98.05
Profit before tax
58.36
74.1
2.09
-5.34
Taxes
-43.2
-4.99
36.95
-30.79
Tax rate
-74.03
-6.73
1,768.09
576.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.15
69.11
39.04
-36.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.15
69.11
39.04
-36.14
yoy growth (%)
-78.07
76.99
-208.04
-222.85
NPM
6.65
92.88
10.54
-30.67
