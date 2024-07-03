Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹640
Prev. Close₹648
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.29
Day's High₹667.95
Day's Low₹640
52 Week's High₹761
52 Week's Low₹490
Book Value₹2,390.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)458.59
P/E4.18
EPS155.18
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.13
7.13
7.13
7.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,608.98
1,460.59
1,444.3
1,335.04
Net Worth
1,616.11
1,467.72
1,451.43
1,342.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
227.65
74.4
370.26
117.81
yoy growth (%)
205.95
-79.9
214.28
122.91
Raw materials
-212.02
-59.94
-349.34
-92.53
As % of sales
93.13
80.55
94.34
78.54
Employee costs
-4.03
-4.99
-2.36
-1.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
58.36
74.1
2.09
-5.34
Depreciation
-10.56
-11.52
-11.23
-12.17
Tax paid
-43.2
-4.99
36.95
-30.79
Working capital
-82.85
131.56
336.4
-37.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
205.95
-79.9
214.28
122.91
Op profit growth
177.56
-105.36
-68.42
1,171.26
EBIT growth
-21.19
117.45
65.21
-60.71
Net profit growth
-78.07
76.99
-208.04
-222.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
267.98
172.93
223.3
497.65
576.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
267.98
172.93
223.3
497.65
576.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
80.93
67.06
61.51
58.96
50.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ganpatraj L Chowdhary
Whole-time Director
Siddharth Chowdhary
Independent Director
Balveermal Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sharad Jain
Independent Director
Mahendra Kumar Bhandari
Independent Director
Sangita Sandeep Singhi
Non Executive Director
Pratik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd
Summary
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Boils Ltd (Formerly known as Riddhi Siddhi Starch & Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in Jul.90. The company became a public limited company in Feb.92 and its name was changed to the present one in Apr.92. The Company is engaged in thebusiness of generation and selling power through windmills and in business of trading in agriculture and metal commodity items. The Company had sold its Corn Processing Business during FY 2011-12, and invested the sale proceeds realized into various treasuryinstruments to optimize the return on surplus / idle funds.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to part-finance a project to set up an unit to manufacture starch and its by-products in Junapadhar (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat.The companys products include maize starch powder, white dextrine, yellow dextrine, thin boiling starch and oxidised starch. These products are used in industries like food products, pharmaceutical formulations, packing materials, textiles, etc. The by-products generated during the manufacturing process are husk fibre, gluten, oil cake and maize oil. Husk fibre, gluten and oil cake are sold as cattle feed and maize oil is refined further to produce edible oil. The Company enhanced the capacity of down stream products with substantial increase in the basic capacity of maize crushing and implemented a 6 MW Bio Mass based Co-generation Power Plant at its Gokak unit during the year 2001-02.During 2007-08, the Company expanded the Viramgam
Read More
The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹643.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is ₹458.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is 4.18 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is ₹490 and ₹761 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.58%, 3 Years at 18.67%, 1 Year at -7.05%, 6 Month at 8.28%, 3 Month at -0.99% and 1 Month at -2.38%.
