iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Share Price

643.2
(-0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:15:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open640
  • Day's High667.95
  • 52 Wk High761
  • Prev. Close648
  • Day's Low640
  • 52 Wk Low 490
  • Turnover (lac)3.29
  • P/E4.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,390.61
  • EPS155.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)458.59
  • Div. Yield0.46
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

640

Prev. Close

648

Turnover(Lac.)

3.29

Day's High

667.95

Day's Low

640

52 Week's High

761

52 Week's Low

490

Book Value

2,390.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

458.59

P/E

4.18

EPS

155.18

Divi. Yield

0.46

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.13

7.13

7.13

7.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,608.98

1,460.59

1,444.3

1,335.04

Net Worth

1,616.11

1,467.72

1,451.43

1,342.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

227.65

74.4

370.26

117.81

yoy growth (%)

205.95

-79.9

214.28

122.91

Raw materials

-212.02

-59.94

-349.34

-92.53

As % of sales

93.13

80.55

94.34

78.54

Employee costs

-4.03

-4.99

-2.36

-1.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

58.36

74.1

2.09

-5.34

Depreciation

-10.56

-11.52

-11.23

-12.17

Tax paid

-43.2

-4.99

36.95

-30.79

Working capital

-82.85

131.56

336.4

-37.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

205.95

-79.9

214.28

122.91

Op profit growth

177.56

-105.36

-68.42

1,171.26

EBIT growth

-21.19

117.45

65.21

-60.71

Net profit growth

-78.07

76.99

-208.04

-222.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

267.98

172.93

223.3

497.65

576.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

267.98

172.93

223.3

497.65

576.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

80.93

67.06

61.51

58.96

50.43

View Annually Results

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ganpatraj L Chowdhary

Whole-time Director

Siddharth Chowdhary

Independent Director

Balveermal Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sharad Jain

Independent Director

Mahendra Kumar Bhandari

Independent Director

Sangita Sandeep Singhi

Non Executive Director

Pratik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Summary

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Boils Ltd (Formerly known as Riddhi Siddhi Starch & Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in Jul.90. The company became a public limited company in Feb.92 and its name was changed to the present one in Apr.92. The Company is engaged in thebusiness of generation and selling power through windmills and in business of trading in agriculture and metal commodity items. The Company had sold its Corn Processing Business during FY 2011-12, and invested the sale proceeds realized into various treasuryinstruments to optimize the return on surplus / idle funds.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to part-finance a project to set up an unit to manufacture starch and its by-products in Junapadhar (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat.The companys products include maize starch powder, white dextrine, yellow dextrine, thin boiling starch and oxidised starch. These products are used in industries like food products, pharmaceutical formulations, packing materials, textiles, etc. The by-products generated during the manufacturing process are husk fibre, gluten, oil cake and maize oil. Husk fibre, gluten and oil cake are sold as cattle feed and maize oil is refined further to produce edible oil. The Company enhanced the capacity of down stream products with substantial increase in the basic capacity of maize crushing and implemented a 6 MW Bio Mass based Co-generation Power Plant at its Gokak unit during the year 2001-02.During 2007-08, the Company expanded the Viramgam
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd share price today?

The Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹643.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is ₹458.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is 4.18 and 0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is ₹490 and ₹761 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd?

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.58%, 3 Years at 18.67%, 1 Year at -7.05%, 6 Month at 8.28%, 3 Month at -0.99% and 1 Month at -2.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.54 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 25.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.