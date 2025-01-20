Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.64
-28.31
58.23
48.56
Op profit growth
-128.66
-553.85
-77.76
253.49
EBIT growth
-87.19
93.4
7.77
-67.99
Net profit growth
-242.3
73.39
-144.3
-206.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.73
8.24
-1.3
-9.26
EBIT margin
1.57
10.65
3.94
5.79
Net profit margin
-9.4
5.7
2.35
-8.42
RoCE
0.4
2.9
1.35
1.29
RoNW
-0.81
0.58
0.34
-0.79
RoA
-0.59
0.38
0.2
-0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-86.69
33.77
12.44
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
2
Cash EPS
-118.18
-5.16
-21.41
-108.84
Book value per share
2,037.63
1,998.09
1,954.62
1,855.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.85
5.89
50.24
0
P/CEPS
-2.09
-38.56
-29.19
-4.07
P/B
0.12
0.09
0.32
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
8.87
3.88
13.84
15.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-3.33
Tax payout
241.7
-20.36
-129.46
120.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
127.84
93.93
21.55
66.22
Inventory days
155.58
181.84
167.55
144.48
Creditor days
-61.11
-55.63
-42.59
-75.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.3
-1.96
-0.51
-0.58
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.16
0.33
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
-16.59
5.01
-44.63
-14.38
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.8
-64.67
-78.43
-63.66
Employee costs
-4.49
-4.35
-2.59
-4.01
Other costs
-19.43
-22.72
-20.27
-41.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.