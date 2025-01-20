iifl-logo-icon 1
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Key Ratios

601
(1.69%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.64

-28.31

58.23

48.56

Op profit growth

-128.66

-553.85

-77.76

253.49

EBIT growth

-87.19

93.4

7.77

-67.99

Net profit growth

-242.3

73.39

-144.3

-206.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.73

8.24

-1.3

-9.26

EBIT margin

1.57

10.65

3.94

5.79

Net profit margin

-9.4

5.7

2.35

-8.42

RoCE

0.4

2.9

1.35

1.29

RoNW

-0.81

0.58

0.34

-0.79

RoA

-0.59

0.38

0.2

-0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-86.69

33.77

12.44

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

2

Cash EPS

-118.18

-5.16

-21.41

-108.84

Book value per share

2,037.63

1,998.09

1,954.62

1,855.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.85

5.89

50.24

0

P/CEPS

-2.09

-38.56

-29.19

-4.07

P/B

0.12

0.09

0.32

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

8.87

3.88

13.84

15.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

-3.33

Tax payout

241.7

-20.36

-129.46

120.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

127.84

93.93

21.55

66.22

Inventory days

155.58

181.84

167.55

144.48

Creditor days

-61.11

-55.63

-42.59

-75.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.3

-1.96

-0.51

-0.58

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.16

0.33

0.51

Net debt / op. profit

-16.59

5.01

-44.63

-14.38

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.8

-64.67

-78.43

-63.66

Employee costs

-4.49

-4.35

-2.59

-4.01

Other costs

-19.43

-22.72

-20.27

-41.59

